Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani spending big on private security despite earlier calls to defund police

Socialist NYC mayoral candidate recently made headlines for throwing a lavish wedding celebration in Uganda, guarded by armed Ugandan military forces and private security.

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Mamdani’s past comments on police ‘out of step’ with current positions, he says Video

Mamdani’s past comments on police ‘out of step’ with current positions, he says

The New York Democrat continues to walk back past wishes to "defund" the police at the National Night Out Against Crime event. (Credit: Kevin Downs for Fox News Digital)

The leading mayoral candidate for New York City, Zohran Mamdani, is spending big on private security for his campaign and personal life despite previous calls to defund the police.

The campaign for Mamdani, who is the Democratic candidate for New York mayor and a self-identified member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has spent $33,495 on private security, according to expenditures reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Expenses reported in the New York City Campaign Finance Board show that Mamdani’s campaign submitted three payments to Advanced Security & Investigations in June and July.

Advanced Security & Investigations, a New York state-based security professionals’ group, offers a range of services, including armed and unarmed protective services. 

NYC MAYOR FLIPS SCRIPT ON MAMDANI AMID SCRAMBLE TO WALK BACK ANTI-POLICE RHETORIC

Zohran Mamdani, left; NYPD logo right

The leading mayoral candidate for New York City, Zohran Mamdani, is spending big on private security for his campaign and personal life despite previous calls to defund the police. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid and New York Police Department )

According to the company’s website, it is also a "proud employer" of personnel from the New York Police Department, which Mamdani previously called to defund, as well as the New York State Police, New York City Sheriff’s Office and several other law enforcement departments in the area.

The purpose listed for the various payments, which ranged from about $8,000 to around $13,000, is "security."

Mamdani has also recently made headlines for leaving New York City to throw a lavish wedding celebration in Uganda, which was reportedly guarded by armed special Ugandan military forces as well as his own private security detail.  

The three-day-long exclusive wedding bash in Uganda also included masked military security and a cellphone-jamming system. 

KRISTI NOEM REBUKES NYC MAYORAL CANDIDATE ZOHRAN MAMDANI OVER ICE 'ABDUCTION' CLAIMS

Zohran Mamdani closeup shot campaigning

New York City mayoral candidate and Democratic State Representative Zohran Mamdani campaigns in New York City on April 16, 2025. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mamdani has been facing intense backlash for his previous calls to defund the NYPD following a deadly shooting in midtown Manhattan last month that left five individuals, including the suspect and NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, dead.

On June 28, 2020, Mamdani posted on social media, "We don’t need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti‑queer & a major threat to public safety. What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD. But your compromise uses budget tricks to keep as many cops as possible on the beat. NO to fake cuts – defund the police."

"We need a socialist city council to defund the police," he wrote again on July 3, 2020.

Again, in December 2020, Mamdani wrote, the New York City Council "tried to make the NYPD reduce its overtime budget by half. They simply refused. There is no negotiating with an institution this wicked & corrupt. Defund it. Dismantle it. End the cycle of violence."

MAMDANI'S PAST 'VISCERAL DISDAIN' FOR POLICE 'SCARES A LOT OF NEW YORKERS' FOR GOOD REASON: NYC CRIME EXPERT

NYPD officers in dress uniform outside mosque during funeral

New York Police officers gather outside the Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque for the funeral of officer Didarul Islam, on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

However, Mamdani has taken a very different tone during his campaign, saying this week that those tweets are "out of step with my positions as a candidate."

After the shooting, he told reporters during a press conference, "I am not running to defund the police."

However, he has not disavowed a more recent social media post from December 2024 in which he pledged to disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group (SRG), which is tasked with responding to mass shootings and other emergencies.

REPLACE COPS WITH SOCIAL WORKERS, 'TRANSIT AMBASSADORS' ON SOME 911 CALLS: MAMDANI

Police officers from the NYPD's SRG lined up

NYPD officers from the Strategic Response Group form a wall of protection around Deputy Commissioner of Legal Matters Michael Gerber and Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kay Daughtry, not in the picture, during a press conference regarding the ongoing pro-Palestinians protest encampment at Columbia University in New York on Monday, April 22, 2024.   (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

He wrote, "As Mayor, I will disband the SRG, which has cost taxpayers millions in lawsuit settlements and brutalized countless New Yorkers exercising their First Amendment rights."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Mamdani campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response. 

Fox News Digital's Cameron Arcand, Brie Stimson and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

