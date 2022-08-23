Youngkin to stop in Nevada during midterm campaign trail amid speculation of a White House bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is set to campaign for several Republican candidates in several states this coming fall, including in Nevada — an early 2024 nominating state — amid speculation the governor is considering a White House bid himself.

The Republican governor is currently slated to campaign and fundraise on behalf of Nevada's gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo on Sept. 5, according to campaign plans shared with Politico. Lombardo is seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

"Governor Youngkin started a movement in Virginia last year when he brought Virginians together to flip the Commonwealth red. He's excited to keep that momentum going in states that, like Virginia last year, are hungry for leadership to bring down the cost of living, improve education, and keep communities safe," Kristin Davison, political advisor to the governor, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Youngkin has been campaigning for Virginia Republicans since taking office after winning the state's governorship in an upset victory in 2021. The governor has also been campaigning for GOP candidates in other states, including Michigan and Nebraska. This is the first time Youngkin will be campaigning in a state so crucial in deciding the 2024 presidential nominee.

"I am looking forward to hitting the trail over the next two months to help great Republican candidates like Sheriff Joe Lombardo flip blue states red," Youngkin said in a statement via Politico.

Youngkin is also expected to make stops in Georgia, Kansas, New Mexico and Oregon. Davison told The Hill that additional states could be added, and he will also be attending a gala hosted by Susan B. Anthony on Sept. 13 in Washington D.C.

The news comes as Youngkin has dodged questions regarding his own potential presidential bid. Most recently, the former Northern Virginia businessman-turned-governor was asked by Fox News Digital if he was open to a 2024 White House run.

"I am focused on 2022 [and] delivering in the commonwealth on the promises made," Youngkin responded. "Foremost, I'm focused on Virginia. We're going to help candidates win in Virginia and across the nation this year."

Youngkin has drawn national attention during his 9 months in office following his win in a state that many thought was trending blue. Republicans swept control of the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general offices during the 2021 elections while Democrats maintained the majority in the state Senate.

He has continued to deflect 2024 talk since taking office in November, maintaining his focus on electing and re-electing GOP candidates across the country.