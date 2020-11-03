Woman who Trump helped free from Egyptian captivity announces support for Biden

A charity worker freed from captivity in Egypt with help from the Trump administration endorsed Joe Biden for president in a Monday social media post.

Aya Hijazi, an Egyptian American, was held in a Cairo jail from May 2014 to April 2017. She founded the Belady Foundation in Egypt to help street children.

Former President Barak Obama attempted to secure her release but was ultimately unsuccessful.

In a Twitter post, she described meeting Trump after being freed.

"Trump leaned in & said, 'you know it's I who released you, don't you?," she wrote. "'I succeeded & Obama failed' in the most vulnerable moment of my life, 48 hrs after releasing me from prison[.] It was never about me like it was never about us. It's about his ego. We deserve better #VoteBiden."

She continued her endorsement in a second post.

"I felt torn after the meeting worried about not being a loyal person as Trump demands loyalty as a means of maintaining control," she wrote in another post. "But the government should not help citizens to make them loyal; it should do help b/c its the right thing to do #VoteBidenHarrisToSaveAmerica."

An Egyptian court eventually acquitted Hijazi of charges of child abuse that were widely dismissed as bogus by human rights groups and U.S. officials.