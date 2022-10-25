Wisconsin Senate race nearly tied, Fetterman narrowly leading Oz in Pennsylvania: poll

Polls show tight races in two key states featuring Senate races for Republican-controlled seats.

Approximately 50% of likely Wisconsin voters are supporting Sen. Ron Johnson, the race's Republican incumbent. However, right on Johnson's heels is Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes with 49% of likely voters, according to a new batch of CNN polls conducted by SSRS.

Barnes is seeking to unseat Johnson in a race the Democratic Party is counting on to win the Senate majority. However, Barnes' supporters worry he is not getting the support he needs to win on Election Day.

Democratic strategist Irene Lin told Politico that though the Senate Majority PAC is not completely at fault, the super PAC's ads "clearly didn’t penetrate message-wise."

In Pennsylvania, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is running against Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Senate seat of outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey.

Fetterman holds approximately 51% of likely voters polled by SSRS — with Oz at 45%, a lead that is just outside the poll's margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

The pair are scheduled to appear in the only debate of the race Tuesday night.

President Biden said during a visit to Pennsylvania Thursday that voters should back Democratic Senate candidate Fetterman over his Republican opposition, Dr. Oz, because the "rest of the world is looking."

Attempting to instill urgency in voters to turn out for what is expected to be a tight race — and one that could potentially decide the majority of the U.S. Senate — Biden said the implications of the race could vastly change U.S. policy.

Earlier this year, former President Trump endorsed Oz's candidacy during the state’s Republican primary. The endorsement has helped narrow Oz’s once 10-point deficit.

The polls were conducted by SSRS between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17 in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

SSRS used a sample size of 905 likely voters in Wisconsin, with a margin of error of 4.2.

The Pennsylvania sample size was 901 likely voters.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.