Wisconsin Senate race nearly tied, Fetterman narrowly leading Oz in Pennsylvania: poll

Democrats hoping to flip Wisconsin Senate seat to keep majority

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
More Americans trust Republicans on the economy, poll indicates Video

More Americans trust Republicans on the economy, poll indicates

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his predictions for the midterm elections and key issues on the ballot in November.

Polls show tight races in two key states featuring Senate races for Republican-controlled seats.

Approximately 50% of likely Wisconsin voters are supporting Sen. Ron Johnson, the race's Republican incumbent. However, right on Johnson's heels is Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes with 49% of likely voters, according to a new batch of CNN polls conducted by SSRS.

BIDEN PREDICTS GISELE FETTERMAN WILL BE 'GREAT, GREAT LADY IN THE SENATE'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Barnes is seeking to unseat Johnson in a race the Democratic Party is counting on to win the Senate majority. However, Barnes' supporters worry he is not getting the support he needs to win on Election Day.

Democratic strategist Irene Lin told Politico that though the Senate Majority PAC is not completely at fault, the super PAC's ads "clearly didn’t penetrate message-wise."

POLLS SHOW REPUBLICANS FLIP KEY METRIC IN 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS, DEMOCRATS ‘BLEW THEIR LEAD’

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks during a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks during a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

In Pennsylvania, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is running against Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Senate seat of outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey. 

Fetterman holds approximately 51% of likely voters polled by SSRS — with Oz at 45%, a lead that is just outside the poll's margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

DR. OZ SLAMS FETTERMAN OVER 'SHAMEFUL' DEMOCRAT POLICIES FUELING CRIME, DRUG USE AND HOMELESSNESS

The pair are scheduled to appear in the only debate of the race Tuesday night.

President Biden is greeted by Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic senatorial candidate John Fetterman upon arrival at Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, on Oct. 20, 2022.

President Biden is greeted by Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic senatorial candidate John Fetterman upon arrival at Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, on Oct. 20, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden said during a visit to Pennsylvania Thursday that voters should back Democratic Senate candidate Fetterman over his Republican opposition, Dr. Oz, because the "rest of the world is looking."

Attempting to instill urgency in voters to turn out for what is expected to be a tight race — and one that could potentially decide the majority of the U.S. Senate — Biden said the implications of the race could vastly change U.S. policy. 

OHIO SENATE RACE: TIM RYAN VENTS ‘FRUSTRATION’ THAT NATIONAL DEMOCRATS AREN'T PUTTING MORE MONEY BEHIND HIM

Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Oz, Fetterman to debate as race narrows Video

Earlier this year, former President Trump endorsed Oz's candidacy during the state’s Republican primary. The endorsement has helped narrow Oz’s once 10-point deficit.

The polls were conducted by SSRS between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17 in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. 

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz hosts a safer streets community discussion at Galdos Catering and Entertainment on Oct. 13, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz hosts a safer streets community discussion at Galdos Catering and Entertainment on Oct. 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

SSRS used a sample size of 905 likely voters in Wisconsin, with a margin of error of 4.2. 

The Pennsylvania sample size was 901 likely voters.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

