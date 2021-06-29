Expand / Collapse search
STATE AND LOCAL
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

Wisconsin birth forms give parents gender-neutral option

Evers says that the change reflects his 'administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology'

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Wisconsin parents will soon be able to select a gender-neutral option on birth forms that was praised by the state's governor and criticized by opponents. 

Fox6Now.com reported that starting July 1, birth forms in the state-- which help generate birth certificates-- will include the option for "parent-parent," "parent giving birth" and "mother-father." 

Gov. Tony Evers, the Democrat, said that the change reflects his "administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected."

Rep. Gae Magnafici, the Republican chairwoman of the Assembly Family Law committee, said the policy "is something that even the best satire writers cannot imagine," according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

"As the Assembly chair of Family Law, a nurse, and a mom, I am insulted. I’m calling on Governor Evers to stop downplaying womanhood, stop downplaying motherhood, and stop downplaying settled science," she said.

Starting July 1, the birth forms will also be available in English, Spanish and Hmong, Fox 6 Now reported. The station said these changes are consistent with other public-facing forms within Vital Records "that use spouse-spouse and other gender-neutral languages."

