Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin Assembly Democrats re-elect leader Greta Neubauer, complete full slate of legislative leaders

GOP holds a commanding 64-35 advantage in WI Assembly

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Assembly Democrats reelected Rep. Greta Neubauer as their leader Thursday, completing the full slate of legislative leaders heading into the next two-year session.

Republicans went into the November elections looking to secure a two-thirds majority in the Assembly and Senate, which would give them enough votes to override any veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The GOP ultimately fell two seats short of a two-thirds majority in the Assembly but will still hold a commanding 64-35 advantage in the chamber when the next two-year legislative session begins in January.

Neubauer acknowledged in a statement that Assembly Democrats will "face obstacles in the coming year" but will still promote "a visionary, inclusive policy agenda that shows that government can, and must, be a force for good in Wisconsin."

DEMOCRATS LEAD IN MICHIGAN, PENNSYLVANIA, TOO CLOSE TO CALL IN WISCONSIN, NEW POLL SHOWS

Wisconsin Assembly Democrats re-elected Greta Neubauer to be their leader on Thursday.

Wisconsin Assembly Democrats re-elected Greta Neubauer to be their leader on Thursday.

Neubauer, a former legislative aide, represents the city of Racine. She was first elected to the Assembly in 2018. Democrats elected her as minority leader ahead of the 2021-22 session, replacing retiring Rep. Gordon Hintz in the role.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republican legislators last week reelected Rep. Robin Vos as Assembly speaker and Sen. Devin LeMahieu as Senate Majority Leader. On Tuesday Democratic senators picked Sen. Melissa Agard as minority leader. Republicans emerged from November elections with a 22-10 majority with one race still too close to call.

More from Politics