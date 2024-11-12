William McGinley tapped as Trump's White House Counsel

William McGinley is returning to the Trump White House to serve as his White House Counsel, President-elect Trump announced.

"I am pleased to announce that William Joseph McGinley will serve as my White House Counsel," the appointment announcement noted. "Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting or election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement."

The White House Counsel typically plays a key behind-the-scenes role in vetting Supreme Court candidates and nominees.

Having already picked three Supreme Court justices in his first term, Trump will have appointed a majority of the court if he lands two more in his second term.

McGinley served in the first administration for Trump as the White House Cabinet secretary as well as serving as General Counsel at the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Prior to his political appointments, he was a partner at two international law firms.

