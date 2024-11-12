Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

William McGinley tapped as Trump's White House Counsel

William McGinley served in the first administration for Trump as the White House Cabinet secretary

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
NEW LEADERSHIP: Inside Trump's expected Cabinet picks Video

NEW LEADERSHIP: Inside Trump's expected Cabinet picks

Fox News national correspondent Aishah Hasnie reports on President-elect Trump reportedly looking to name Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

William McGinley is returning to the Trump White House to serve as his White House Counsel, President-elect Trump announced.

"I am pleased to announce that William Joseph McGinley will serve as my White House Counsel," the appointment announcement noted. "Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting or election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement."

TRUMP'S PICKS SO FAR: HERE'S WHO WILL BE ADVISING THE NEW PRESIDENT

William J. McGinley

William J. McGinley speaks at an event hosted by BNA on new lobbying laws. (Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images)

The White House Counsel typically plays a key behind-the-scenes role in vetting Supreme Court candidates and nominees.

Having already picked three Supreme Court justices in his first term, Trump will have appointed a majority of the court if he lands two more in his second term.

President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday in Washington

Then-President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

McGinley served in the first administration for Trump as the White House Cabinet secretary as well as serving as General Counsel at the National Republican Senatorial Committee. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to his political appointments, he was a partner at two international law firms.

Fox News' William Mears Jr. contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics