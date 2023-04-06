White House Easter festivities: The annual egg roll and other traditions

Easter Sunday makes for one of the largest public events at the White House every year. On Easter, thousands of children gather on the White House lawn for a slew of festivities, including the popular Easter egg roll. The egg roll always takes place on the Monday after Easter.

Here is everything you need to know about what takes place at the White House each year for Easter.

1. White House Easter egg roll: The history of the event

The Easter egg roll is a White House tradition that dates back many years. The first official White House Easter egg roll was in 1878 and was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes, who decided that children could roll eggs on the White House lawn, according to the National Park Service. The event has been going strong ever since.

Prior to the egg roll taking place at the White House, it did have another home. Many children before that made Capitol Hill their Easter egg rolling spot, according the site.

What exactly does egg rolling mean? During the event, children roll painted hard-boiled eggs through the grass, hoping not to crack the egg, according to WhiteHouseHistory.org/.

2. How do you get invited to the White House Easter?

The White House Easter has become such a sought-after event that the way to get invited is through sheer luck.

There is an online lottery that takes place to gain entry to the event. The public has to apply, and the winners receive tickets to the White House Easter event.

3. What are the White House traditions for Easter?

While the Easter egg roll is the main event at the White House, there are a lot of other traditions that have been established over the years. In addition to the egg roll, there are typically lots of games, live entertainment and story times at the White House for Easter, according to the National Park Service. The day also usually has a theme and lots of appearances by special guests.