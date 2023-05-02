Expand / Collapse search
White House declines to comment on CIA director's multiple meetings with Jeffrey Epstein

CIA director William Burns' office says he had 'no relationship' with Jeffrey Epstein

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
White House reacts to reports of CIA director meeting with Jeffrey Epstein Video

White House reacts to reports of CIA director meeting with Jeffrey Epstein

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday declined to comment on reports of CIA Director William Burns' reported 2014 meeting with Jeffrey Epstein.

President Biden's White House declined to comment on revelations that CIA Director William burns met with Jeffrey Epstein multiple times in 2014, after the disgraced billionaire had been convicted of sex crimes.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the issue during a Tuesday briefing. The 2014 meetings saw Burns, who then severed as deputy secretary of state, meet Epstein twice: First in Washington and then again at Epstein's home in Manhattan.

Reporters pressed Jean-Pierre about the issue in the briefing room on Tuesday.

"Does President Biden have any reaction to CIA director William Burns meeting with Jeffrey Epstein in 2014? This, obviously, was after Epstein had served time for a sex crime and was a registered sex offender," a reporter asked.

"I'm just not going to comment on that from here," Jean-Pierre replied brusquely.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DEATH RAISES QUESTIONS THAT 'MUST BE ANSWERED' FOR VICTIMS, GLORIA ALLRED SAYS

CIA director

CIA Director William Burns met with Jeffrey Epstein multiple times in 2014 when Burns was serving as deputy secretary of state, according to Epstein's calendar records. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Karine Jean-Pierre at WH briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the CIA director's meetings with Epstein. President Biden also has not commented on the issue. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images))

GHISLAINE MAXWELL MOUNTS $10M APPEAL AGAINST 20-YEAR SEX TRAFFICKING SENTENCE: REPORT

A spokesperson for Burns, who has taken the CIA’s helm since 2021 under the Biden administration, said the nation’s spy chief met with Epstein a decade ago when he was trying to leave the government.

"Director Burns recalls being introduced by a mutual friend in Washington, DC, and then met with him once briefly in New York City, about a decade ago as the Director was preparing to leave government service," CIA spokeswoman Tammy Kupperman Thorp said in comment provided to Fox News Digital. 

"The Director did not know anything about him, other than he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on transition to the private sector. The Director does not recall any further contact, including receiving a ride to the airport. They had no relationship."

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein met with William Burns in 2014, nearly a decade before Burns would become CIA director under President Biden. (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

Burns was among multiple who met with Epstein, according to records of Epstein's calendars obtained by the Wall St. Journal. Other prominent figures on the documents included: Ariane de Rothschild, chief executive of the Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild Group; Joshua Cooper Ramo, who at the time served on the boards of Starbucks Corp. and FedEx Corp; former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak; Harvard University professor Martin Nowak; and anthropologist Helen Fisher.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

