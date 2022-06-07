FLASHBACK: WH chief blasted Trump over $3 gas prices in 2018 as nation now faces record highs
Klain's tweets have not aged well amid the record gas prices facing Americans
White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s old tweets blasting former President Trump over $3 gas prices haven't aged well as America now faces record highs for fuel.
Klain went after Trump in 2018 as gas prices rose toward the $3 mark and even wrote that Democrats would be happier if the media focused on the fuel prices instead of the then-president calling for a probe into surveillance on his 2016 campaign.
"Health care premiums up, gas prices rising, manufacturers fleeing," Klain wrote in June 2018. "So much winning! Thanks Trump!"
GAS PRICES CLIMB 5 CENTS OVERNIGHT, AMERICANS ARE PAYING NEARLY $2 MORE FROM JUST ONE YEAR AGO
"And gas prices too," the now-White House chief of staff wrote in May as a response to Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter’s tweet on media areas that would please Democrats.
At the time of the 2018 tweets, the national average gas prices were under $3 a gallon.
Now, with Klain as President Biden's top White House aide, the American Automobile Association (AAA) is listing the national average at just under $5 a gallon.
Archived pages from the AAA website show on May 20, 2018, that the average gas price was $2.924 while the archived data from June 22, 2018, puts the national average price at $2.863.
Since Biden took office, Americans have been exponentially paying more at the pump as his administration dismantled Trump-era energy policies and pushed for a green economic transition.
In fact, under Biden, gas prices shot up 5 cents overnight and have left Americans paying $1.87 more than they were just a year ago, when the price was $3.05, per the AAA.
The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.