FLASHBACK: WH chief blasted Trump over $3 gas prices in 2018 as nation now faces record highs

White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s old tweets blasting former President Trump over $3 gas prices haven't aged well as America now faces record highs for fuel.

Klain went after Trump in 2018 as gas prices rose toward the $3 mark and even wrote that Democrats would be happier if the media focused on the fuel prices instead of the then-president calling for a probe into surveillance on his 2016 campaign.

"Health care premiums up, gas prices rising, manufacturers fleeing," Klain wrote in June 2018. "So much winning! Thanks Trump!"

GAS PRICES CLIMB 5 CENTS OVERNIGHT, AMERICANS ARE PAYING NEARLY $2 MORE FROM JUST ONE YEAR AGO

"And gas prices too," the now-White House chief of staff wrote in May as a response to Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter’s tweet on media areas that would please Democrats.

At the time of the 2018 tweets, the national average gas prices were under $3 a gallon.

Now, with Klain as President Biden's top White House aide, the American Automobile Association (AAA) is listing the national average at just under $5 a gallon.

Archived pages from the AAA website show on May 20, 2018 , that the average gas price was $2.924 while the archived data from June 22, 2018 , puts the national average price at $2.863.

Since Biden took office, Americans have been exponentially paying more at the pump as his administration dismantled Trump-era energy policies and pushed for a green economic transition.

In fact, under Biden, gas prices shot up 5 cents overnight and have left Americans paying $1.87 more than they were just a year ago, when the price was $3.05, per the AAA.

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.