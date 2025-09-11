What to know about Utah Valley University’s Losee Center, the shooter's possible sniper perch in Charlie Kirk killing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OREM, UTAH – Utah State Police blocked the perimeter of the Losee Center at Utah Valley University on Thursday morning as the manhunt continues for the assassin of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that the shot that killed Kirk came from the roof of a campus building about 200 yards away from where Kirk was delivering his remarks.

While authorities have not confirmed that the shots came from the Losee Center on Wednesday, state police cars blocked incoming traffic outside the Losee Center on Thursday as authorities investigated in and around the school building.

Videos captured by eyewitnesses on the scene on Wednesday showed a person in dark clothing running on a campus building.

"We have tracked his movements onto the campus through the stairwells, up to the roof, across the roof to a shooting location," Beau Mason, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner, told reporters on Thursday.

"After the shooting, we were able to track his movements as he moved to the other side of the building, jumped off of the building and fled, off of the campus and into a neighborhood," Mason added.

Mason said authorities have "good video footage" of the shooter on the roof where shots were fired that they are using to identify the suspect.

According to UVU's website, the campus is closed until Monday, Sept. 15. While students have been advised to stay away from campus, media and law enforcement have remained on campus with the investigation still underway.

Journalists were allowed to drive through campus on Thursday. However, there were several Utah State Police vehicles parked outside the Losee Center, marking a perimeter where authorities said the investigation was ongoing.

State troopers did not provide a timeline for when the building would reopen to the media.

"Items left in the Courtyard and Losee Center are not available to be picked up at this time due to the investigation," according to the message on the school's website.

Losee Center for Student Success, known as the Losee Center or "LC" for short, is a student resource center. Students can seek personal and professional guidance at the LC from school specialists, coordinators and other counselors, according to UVU's website.

Utah's Department of Public Safety indicated on Thursday afternoon that the investigation is "fast-moving and constantly evolving."

According to the latest media advisory, as of Thursday afternoon, law enforcement is investigating multiple leads and no suspect is in custody.

"A high-powered bolt-action rifle was recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled. Experts from the FBI are analyzing the weapon. There are reportedly photos of a weapon and various details about that firearm and ammunition, including inscriptions and symbols," the department shared, painting a picture of the suspected shooter's escape route.

Investigators have also collected a footwear impression, a palm print and forearm imprints for analysis, according to the media release.

Mason told reporters on Thursday morning that investigators have searched nearby neighborhoods, "contacting anybody they can with doorbell cameras, witnesses and and a thoroughly worked through those communities, trying to identify any leads."

The FBI is offering up to a $100,000 reward for information leading to the shooter's identification and arrest.

Earlier on Thursday, authorities canceled a press conference scheduled for 12:45 p.m. MT, citing "rapid developments in our investigation."