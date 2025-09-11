Charlie Kirk assassination: Authorities collect home surveillance video that may show killer fleeing scene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have collected a home surveillance camera that may contain clues as they race to catch a suspected assassin following the shooting death of conservative speaker Charlie Kirk Wednesday.

A person at the home told Fox News Digital he believes his camera recorded the person of interest in a neighbor's backyard.

Police and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were seen at the home. One of them climbed a ladder and removed the entire floodlight unit, which included a home security camera.

Erwin Steele and his family own several homes on West Street in Orem. One of them is separated from Utah Valley University's Campus Drive by a chain fence, across from an alleyway the shooter may have used while fleeing. Steele said he believes the suspect crossed onto one of his family's properties.

Steele said his brother owns the surveillance camera that authorities confiscated Thursday after it recorded a single person running through backyards on the block after the shooting.

The street is near a wooded area where investigators recovered a rifle earlier in the investigation.

Steele said he thinks the suspect ran down the alleyway, ditched his weapon, bypassed the fence where it ended and ran through his family’s properties.

A sniper shot and killed Kirk, a 31-year-old father of two, Wednesday afternoon as he was speaking in the courtyard at UVU at an event organized by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA, a national conservative group Kirk founded.

Investigators recovered a "high-powered, bolt-action rifle" along the route the suspect is believed to have used to escape, according to FBI Salt Lake City Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls.

The FBI released two images of a man in black they were calling a "person of interest" in the shooting. Bohls said they also found a palm print, footprint and imprint from a forearm.

Videos of the shooting show witnesses screaming in horror and ducking for cover after the bullet struck Kirk in the neck. He was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Other video circulating online appears to show a dark-clad figure on a rooftop. Authorities said the gunshot came from about 200 yards away, likely from a perch atop the Losee Center building, which is on the opposite side of the courtyard from where Kirk was speaking under a tent.