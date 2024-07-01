Majority of voters favor Biden dropping out while Trump's base 'appears more solid': poll

A recent poll has found that President Biden's core supporters are now doubting whether he should stay in the 2024 presidential race.

The poll was conducted by USA TODAY/Suffolk University between Friday and Monday. Pollsters utilizing a probability-proportionate-to-size method telephoned 1,000 respondents living in all U.S. states.

The survey found that more four in ten Democrats said that the Democratic Party should intervene and replace Biden as the nominee. Overall, 54% of the voters polled were in favor of Biden dropping out.

The poll also noted that Trump's base "appeared more solid immediately after the debate," according to a press release published by Suffolk University. Only 14% of Republicans said that the Republican Party should replace Trump as nominee, even after his recent conviction.

Pollsters also noted that Trump won the debate, by a margin of nearly five to one, or 50% to 11%. Among Biden supporters, only 28% said that the sitting president won.

"Most voters cited mental sharpness as a factor in their opinion on the debate performance of both candidates," the release noted. "Those criticizing the 81-year-old Biden’s performance used words like 'confused' and 'incoherent.'"

"Supporters of Trump, who is 78, praised their candidate with words like ‘coherent/articulate’ and 'cognizant/present."

Biden's weak debate performance continues to rattle the Democratic Party. On Monday, one of Biden's longtime Senate colleagues called for a new nominee.

Speaking to Julie Gammack's Iowa Potluck , Former Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin called Thursday's debate "a disaster from which Biden cannot recover."

"Of course, Trump’s answers were meandering, gobbledygook, and full of lies, BUT they were said with force and directness," he said. "I also think all incumbent Democratic Senators should write to Biden asking him to release his delegates and step aside so the convention can choose a new candidate."

"A couple of governors may need to do the same."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biden and Trump campaigns, but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital's Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.