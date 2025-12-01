West Coast city snubs ‘Christmas’ from tree lighting again while activists wave Palestinian flag onstage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Portland, Oregon, is under fire for again hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and nixing any mention of the Christian holiday, while leaders of the event instead waved a Palestinian flag and led the crowd in chants.

"Free, free, free Palestine," a woman holding a Palestinian flag on stage of the lighting event said while leading the crowd in a chant Friday evening, before also singing the "Strong Woman Song" while joined by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, which is a confederation of three native tribes in Oregon.

The event was decked out in Christmas lights, a traditionally decorated tree and a visit from Santa Claus, but did not promote any mention of Christmas, with organizers instead advertising the festive occasion as "Portland's 41st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony," according to social media accounts for Pioneer Courthouse Square, where the tree is displayed.

Fox News Digital reviewed the Portland government's Facebook, X and Instagram accounts and found advertisements and footage showing the tree lighting, but did not include the word "Christmas." A calendar for the annual event shows organizers have bypassed calling it a "Christmas" tree lighting event going back to at least 2019.

"Portland’s Tree is lit!" one caption on an Instagram video shared by the Portland, Oregon, Instagram account stated.

"Portland’s 41st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony presented by SmartPark is tonight!" another message shared on social media by both the Portland, Oregon, government and Pioneer Courthouse Square stated.

"Celebrate the highlight of the Downtown Holiday Season as Santa Claus flips the switch, illuminating more than 9,500 colorful LED lights to shine bright on our City’s 75’ Douglas-fir, generously donated by Stimson Lumber for all to enjoy. SEE YOU TONIGHT, PORTLAND!" it added.

Social media commenters sounded off online that the deep blue city refused to mention the word "Christmas."

"The City of Portland and local media outlets are calling this ‘The Tree’ because they despise Christians like me and many of you so much they can’t bring themselves to say the word ‘Christmas,’" independent journalist David Medina posted to X.

"They can’t even say Christmas tree in Portland. They call it 'the tree,'" another conservative account posted to X in response to a video Medina posted.

"Thousands came to the Christmas tree lighting — and many told me parts of the program felt like political messaging that was out of place and inappropriate for a family event. Why are our public traditions being pulled into ideology and virtue signaling instead of serving the community? Portland deserves events that unite us, not moments that push someone’s narrative," community journalism outlet PDX Real posted to X.

"In Portland they’re trying to take the Christmas out of Christmas tree. It’s a Christmas tree, it’s always been a Christmas tree, and it will always be a Christmas tree. These people will slowly take everything until there’s nothing left if given the opportunity," one social media account posted.

A handful of local media outlets described the Christmas tree as a "holiday tree" in headlines, while others did refer to the event as a "Christmas tree lighting," as did some local officials on their social media accounts, Fox News Digital found.

Democratic Portland Mayor Keith Wilson's office also explicitly called the event a "Christmas Tree Lighting" in response to Fox News Digital while brushing off the criticisms of the event.

"Mayor Wilson was delighted to join Portland’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting alongside Christmas carolers and holiday festivities," Wilson's office said when asked about the criticisms. "That said, framing it otherwise feels like quite the reach."

The tree lighting ceremony also included a group of women, including the woman holding a Palestinian flag singing the "Strong Woman Song," which is an intertribal indigenous song. A representative from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs championed that the lighting ceremony was held on the same day as Native American Heritage Day.

"On this Native American Heritage Day, I hold both gratitude and truth," one woman said from the stage. "The tree that we stand beside was once rooted in its own home bringing it here holds a complexity that indigenous people, tribal peoples feel deeply in our teachings, the trees, rivers, mountains, all living beings are family more than the objects and more than the symbols that they might stand for."

The Oregon event was attended by thousands, according to local media, with many revelers telling outlets that they were thrilled to take part in the long-running tradition.