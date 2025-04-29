WATCH: Trump's border security success touted by GOP lawmakers while Dems decry 'damaging' 100 days

President Donald Trump is celebrating the first 100 days of his second term in the White House, and lawmakers are split along party lines about his greatest accomplishments.

While Republicans are touting a secure border and government efficiency, Democrats couldn't seem to identify a single accomplishment of Trump's second term. Fox News Digital spoke with lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle this week to see how Capitol Hill is reacting to Trump's first 100 days.

"Border security. It's absolutely incredible. Many Americans are so thankful, and they feel the difference. People feel safe again," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said, adding that Americans are "just so proud of that."

The White House kicked off Trump's first 100-day celebrations on Monday by touting the Trump administration's early efforts to thwart illegal immigration in the United States, a leading 2024 campaign promise.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) records in March reveal the southwest border saw the lowest number of crossings ever last month, with just 7,180 recorded. By comparison, the monthly average border crossings under former President Joe Biden was 155,000.

"I would say in his first hundred days, he's more than Joe Biden did in his four years — securing the border alone," Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., said before adding, "These are things that they said that couldn't be done unless legislation was passed. All they needed was a different president named Donald Trump."

"Tom Homan has been amazing, and he's a great spokesperson for securing the border. Obviously, the first role of government is to protect the people, and if you don't have borders and laws, you're not a country," Rep. Mary Miller, R-Illinois, said as she praised Trump for fulfilling his campaign promises to the American people.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., agreed that border security was Trump's top accomplishment after "virtually stopping the illegals coming in." He added that Trump's international diplomacy has been a key accomplishment thus far, telling Fox News Digital, "Our enemies fear us, and our friends respect us again." Burchett also joined Republicans in acknowledging Elon Musk's work heading up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

While Republicans are relishing Trump's first 100 days, Democrats' reviews haven't been so favorable since they relinquished control to the Trump administration this January, particularly on DOGE cuts, which have included massive layoffs to the federal workforce.

"The biggest accomplishment so far I've seen from Trump is one of the DOGE firings — Elon Musk," Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., quipped to Fox News Digital.

Musk, who was appointed a "special government employee" to oversee DOGE, must step down from his position after 130 days, according to the Office of Government Ethics. Musk has until May 30, about one month from now, to carry out his ambitious plans to cut waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said Trump has accomplished ‘a lot of destruction’ during his first 100 days.

"Well, he's accomplished a lot of destruction of our federal agencies. He's broken the constitutional separation of powers. He's destroyed the foundation of due process, which is essential to our freedom here in America. He's very successfully driven up costs for all Americans. And he's put our small and large businesses at risk with this chaotic tariff plan. I guess he's accomplished a lot, all of it damaging to America," Merkley told Fox News Digital.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., couldn't name a single accomplishment of Trump's second term, instead focusing on his criminal conviction in New York City last year.

"His greatest accomplishment is just getting elected again when he's a convicted felon. That will go down in history as pretty amazing," Moulton told Fox News Digital.

And while Democrats maintain that Trump's first 100 days have been "damaging to America," Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said, "It's certainly getting a lot of people to pay attention to politics right now."

