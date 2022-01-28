Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Washington trooper who defied state vaccine mandate and told gov to 'kiss my a--' dies from COVID-19

Former Trooper Robert LaMay was 51 years old

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
A Washington State Patrol officer who defied a statewide vaccine mandate and signed off for the last time by telling Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee to "kiss my a--" is dead from COVID-19.

WASHINGTON TROOPER SIGNS OUT FOR LAST TIME, TELLS INSLEE HE CAN 'KISS MY A--'

(Elaine Thompson-Pool/Getty Images)

Former Trooper Robert LaMay, 51, who served 22 years with the State Patrol and retired last October, died on Friday. 

LaMay garnered attention from Americans across the country after he signed off for the last time as an officer and told Washington Gov. Jay Inslee he "can kiss my a--" over forced vaccine mandates.

Following LaMay's death, Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste released a statement praising him for his service, which Batiste said "will be long remembered and appreciated."

"I am deeply saddened over the news that our former friend and colleague Trooper Robert LaMay has passed away," Batiste said. "This agency’s prayers and remembrances are with his family and loved ones. Rob served honorably for over two decades, and we were disappointed to see him leave the agency this past October. His service to this state and agency will be long remembered and appreciated."

New Washington State Patrol troopers taking part in a graduation ceremony raise their right hands and take the Oath of Office, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.

New Washington State Patrol troopers taking part in a graduation ceremony raise their right hands and take the Oath of Office, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

"Let us now remember our old friend, support his family and loved ones, give thanks for his service, and resolve to meet the challenges ahead with continuing duty, dignity and respect," Batiste added.

In his final sign-off last October, LaMay said he had worked sick and buried a lot of friends over the past 22 years of his service to the state. 

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

