Washington 'sanctuary' law means Gov. Inslee should step down or be held in contempt, arrested, sheriff says

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee should step down, be held in contempt or arrested for approving a "sanctuary" law, according to the Spokane County sheriff.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told host Harris Faulkner on "Outnumbered Overtime" Inslee took the same oath of office that he did, promising to respect federal law.

"You're saying [Inslee] is committing a crime, basically," Faulkner said.

"I am," Knezovich responded. "He took the same oath that I did to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the laws thereof."

WASHINGTON GOV. JAY INSLEE SIGNS 'SANCTUARY' STATE LAW

"If you don't want to enforce your own laws, then either step down or be held in contempt of Congress or be arrested for obstruction - but do not impede and badmouth your ICE agents for doing their job."

Upon signing the bill into law, Inslee, who is also a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, declared that he would "not be complicit in the Trump administration's depraved efforts to break up hard-working immigrant and refugee families."

Knezovich called Inslee's comments in Olympia "typical political speech for a presidential candidate."

He claimed the Democratic governor has "improper role models" in other houses of government, naming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Knezovich charged that Pelosi is "demonizing federal, state and local law enforcement," and said he wanted to challenge her to instead change existing federal laws she may not like.

He told Faulkner he does not plan to follow the law Inslee signed because he "has a responsibility to make sure that criminals are taken off the streets of my county -- regardless of their immigration status."