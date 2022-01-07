Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington Democratic Gov. Inslee wants to make lying a crime in certain circumstances

Elected officials and candidates who lie about election results could face gross misdemeanor charges and jail

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee is calling on lawmakers in the Evergreen State to make it a crime for "elected officials or candidates for office" to lie about election results.

"It should not be legal in the state of Washington for elected officials or candidates for office to willfully lie about these election results," Inslee said, according to a report from the Seattle Times.

Governor Jay Inslee speaks at the ceremonial ribbon cutting prior to the opening night for the NHL hockey franchise the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena on October 22, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Governor Jay Inslee speaks at the ceremonial ribbon cutting prior to the opening night for the NHL hockey franchise the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena on October 22, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

JAN. 6 CAPITOL RIOT – ONE YEAR LATER, DC REMAINS ON EDGE

The legislation would make it a gross misdemeanor for elected officials or candidates for office to lie about the results of an election. However, Inslee said later in an interview on Thursday that there would have to be "knowledge that there’s potential to create violence" for it to be considered a gross misdemeanor.

It is not clear yet how a lie would be defined and who would decide whether it is a lie and if it is one that could incite violence.

Inslee's remarks, on the one-year anniversary of the violent Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., were made during a legislative preview event in which he repeatedly attacked former President Trump and claimed he "is still intent on continuing this coup effort."

Inslee speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Inslee speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The Times reported that it is "not clear whether such a proposal would indeed pass constitutional muster, as the Washington State Supreme Court has in the past rejected efforts to ban lies by political candidates."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Washington State Legislature, gross misdemeanor convictions can carry a maximum 364-day sentence in county jail and a fine worth as much as $5,000.

"And we have to realize, unfortunately, it’s not just in other states; it is right here in Washington state, this ongoing effort," Inslee said, according to the Times.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics