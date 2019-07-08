Warren outpaces Sanders, Harris with $19M fundraising haul

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday announced raising $19.1 million over the past three months.

The second-quarter campaign cash haul from the two-term Massachusetts senator is slightly bigger than the $18 million that rival Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont brought in during the April-June period. Both populist senators are trying to win the progressive base of the Democratic Party.

KAMALA HARRIS RAISES LESS THAN $12 MILLION IN 2ND QUARTER

Warren’s fundraising figure is also much larger than another top-tier rival – Sen. Kamala Harris. The Democrat from California, who has enjoyed a bump in the polls on the heels of her debate confrontation last month with former Vice President Joe Biden, reported raising nearly $12 million in the second quarter.

Still, Warren’s haul lags behind South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who brought in $24.8 million the past three months, and Biden, who raised $21 million in the April-May period.

Warren’s second-quarter figure is also dramatically larger than the $6 million she raised in the first three months of the year.

The senator’s campaign on Monday announced in an email to supporters that more than 384,000 people made more than 683,000 donations the past three months. That’s also a big boost from the first quarter, when 135,000 contributors made around 213,000 donations.

Warren’s campaign also reported that 80 percent of donors gave for the first time in the second quarter, and that the average contribution as $28.

WARREN SURGES ON PUNDIT PRAISE

Unlike many of her top-tier rivals – such as Biden, Buttigieg and Harris – Warren has eschewed fundraisers with top-dollar donors.

“You’re making it possible to build a presidential campaign without catering to wealthy donors— with no closed-door fundraisers, no Super PACs, and no money from Washington lobbyists, corporate PACs, or, for that matter, PACs of any kind,” campaign manager Roger Lau told supporters.

“We raised more money than any other 100% grassroots-funded campaign. That’s big,” he touted.

The fundraising report comes as Warren has steadily edged up in national and early primary and caucus voting states polling the past two months, and it comes two weeks after political pundits largely agreed that Warren had a successful appearance in the first round of Democratic presidential nomination debates.