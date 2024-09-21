Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Walz roasted after making puzzling gaffe during rally: 'Four more years of this'

The Democratic vice presidential nominee appeared to ramble about 'four more years' of an issue at a Pennsylvania rally

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Walz roasted for apparent 'four more years of this' gaffe during Pennsylvania rally

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz ambiguously said that the U.S. could not afford "four more years" of an issue during a speech Saturday, leading some conservatives to interpret it as an unintended attack on the Biden administration.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz appeared to misspeak at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, prompting social media conservative commentators to pounce on the apparent gaffe.

During his speech in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Saturday afternoon, Walz was discussing gun violence when he became distracted by an audience member who appeared to need water. Walz, the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, strayed from his speech to call attention to the rallygoer. 

"Things like we did in Minnesota, to have enhanced background checks and red flag laws, to get guns out of there, to make a difference," Walz described.

"And I still got my guns to go shoot pheasants in a couple weeks….We need some water, can we get [a] check on him?" the candidate added, while pointing at the attendee.

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz Holds A Campaign Rally In Erie, Pennsylvania

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign event. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Around two minutes later, the Democrat brought attention back to the race and began criticizing former President Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

"I'll bring her home here quick, folks: Look, Kamala Harris made it clear these guys want to instill fear," Walz began. "They want to tell you that [you should] just get over it, it's a fact of life. This is the way it is."

"[Harris] simply has said it doesn't have to be this way," he added. "It doesn't have to be this way. We can't afford four more years of this."

Walz then segued into discussing Project 2025, which the Trump campaign has repeatedly disavowed.

Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz speaks at Laborfest In Milwaukee

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a rally in Milwauke. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Although Walz may have been referring to gun violence or Trump's rhetoric when he cited "four more years" of an issue, the ambiguity of his statement led conservative commentators to roast the Minnesota governor on social media for what appeared to be a criticism of the Biden administration.

"Dude is campaigning for Trump now?" commentator Rita Panahi wrote on X.

"I’m with Him/Tim," Donald Trump Jr. jokingly replied.

Trump War Room, an X account run by Trump's presidential campaign, wrote, "WALZ FINALLY TELLS THE TRUTH: 'We can't afford four more years' of Kamala Harris."

MN-Gov.-Tim-Walz-speaks-at-HRC-Dinner

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz waves to supporters following a campaign event. (Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for clarification on Walz's comments.

Andrea Margolis is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

