VP Harris dodges question about migrant children: 'I haven't been briefed on anything today about it'

Vice President Harris dodged a question about the migrant crisis at the southern border and how it's affecting unaccompanied children on Tuesday.

"I haven’t been briefed on anything today about it yet, but I will when I get on the plane," Harris told reporters before boarding a plane to leave Colorado, where she took part in a small business roundtable earlier in the day.

BIDEN ADMIN CAN'T KEEP UP WITH BORDER SURGE OF MIGRANT CHILDREN, CBP OFFICIAL WARNS

Harris' response comes as the Biden administration has refused to call the perilous border situation a crisis.

"We certainly also recognize because the president and our administration has made a decision that the way to humanely approach immigration is to allow for unaccompanied children to come and be treated with humanity and be in a safe place while we’re ... trying to get them into homes and sponsors homes," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

Psaki spoke a day after Customs and Border Protection announced that the agency encountered 100,441 individuals in February, a 28% increase over January, the agency said. Of those, 19,246 individuals were in family units, 9,457 were unaccompanied children (UACs) and 71,598 were single adults.

THE WORD THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WON'T USE WHEN IT COMES TO THE BORDER? 'CRISIS'

Migrant children are arriving at the U.S. southern border at rates faster than they can be processed and transferred to sponsor homes, all while the Biden administration has repeatedly denied that there is a "crisis" at the border, a senior Customs and Border Protection official told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are taking in more UACs than we can process," the CBP official said. "I don't see how we keep this many kids when we can't find sponsors." The official spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation.

Fox News' Erin McEwan, Peter Hasson, Griff Jenkins and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.