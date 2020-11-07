Vice President-elect Kamala Harris tweets video of call talking to President-elect Joe Biden: 'We did it, Joe'

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris posted a video of herself talking to President-elect Joe Biden Saturday.

“We did. We did it Joe,” Harris said while on the phone with Biden. “You’re going to be the next president of the United States,” she added laughing.

While states are still continuing to count votes, Fox News, along with other national media outlets, have called Nevada and Pennsylvania in favor of Biden — giving the former vice president the necessary Electoral College votes needed to claim the White House.

Despite the call for Biden, President Trump has refused to concede and promised to take legal action on Monday. On Saturday, Trump took to Twitter to voice his frustration and tweeted, “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

Twitter again flagged the president’s tweet, saying, “Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted.”

Trump has had over a dozen tweets flagged by the social media platform since Election Day for “misinformation.”

The Trump campaign has repeatedly claimed the president should have won the election based on the vote tally by the end of the day on Nov. 3.

The Trump campaign has vowed to demand vote recounts in Wisconsin and Georgia. They have also pursued legal action in four states including Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania – though several of the suits have been thrown out in Nevada, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris will be the first female vice president as well as the first Black and Asian vice president.