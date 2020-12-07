VP-elect Kamala Harris' sister pushing for husband to be named attorney general: report

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ sister participated in discussions with Democratic allies about getting her husband nominated for attorney general in the incoming Biden White House.

According to a report in Politico, Maya Harris has allegedly worked behind the scenes to lobby for her husband, Tony West, to get the nomination for attorney general. West is the chief legal officer at Uber and former U.S. associate attorney general in the Obama administration.

While West has been on the radar, his connections to the vice president-elect through marriage and his role at Uber – which has faced a host of legal problems – has also compromised his chances of getting the nod from Biden.

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney, endorsed West in an op-ed for USA Today. Crump represents the families of George Floyd, who died in police custody, and Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by a Louisville police officer during a raid on her apartment.

“We need an unimpeachable attorney general who can repair the bonds of trust between the people and the DOJ, who has a proven track record of civil rights, who has worked with the business community yet is committed to applying justice fairly when they overreach, and who knows the pitfalls in the system for people of color,” Crump wrote. “In my view, there is no one more uniquely qualified for this role given this significant moment in history than Tony West.”

Republican senators have suggested a willingness to confirm Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., who lost his reelection bid last month, to the position, according to NPR.

Others being floated for the job include former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who served in Obama’s justice department, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, former Homeland Security adviser Lisa Monaco and Sally Yates, a former deputy attorney general who was fired by President Trump early in his term.

Biden has already announced several key nominations, including former Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary and Antony Blinken for secretary of state.

