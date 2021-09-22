Virginia's Loudoun County Board of Supervisors votes to launch study considering reparations

Virginia's Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to launch a study about the history of racial discrimination in the county and whether reparations would be appropriate.

County Supervisor Juli Briskman linked her proposal specifically to the county continuing to segregate schools for 14 years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Brown vs. Board of Education decision which outlawed the practice, FOX 5 in Washington, D.C. reported.

The proposal passed 6-3, with the supervisors who voted against criticizing it for not being specific enough in its goals, according to the Loudoun Times.

Critical Race Theory became a flashpoint in the county over the summer, with protests outside schools, a board meeting that ended in an arrest and a lawsuit brought against the district by a teacher who was suspended for not using transgender pronouns, the Washington Post reported.

"The anti-CRT movement is much more about ‘today’ and what we’re teaching today," Briskman said, according to FOX 5. "And my Board member initiative is looking back at potential harm that was because we operated segregated schools illegally against the ruling of Brown vs. the Board of Education."

Briskman dismissed much of the rhetoric surrounding CRT as political.

"I would just encourage our joint commission or whatever committee to come out of this to just ignore the outside noise because what’s happening in Fairfax and us, has little to do with us and in many ways has to do with ‘message testing’ for the 2022 elections and beyond," she said, according to FOX 5.