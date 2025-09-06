Viral photo shows Bernie Sanders, AOC and Mamdani together in NYC ahead of 'Fighting Oligarchy' rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral photo showing Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in Astoria lit up social media on Saturday.



Senator Sanders is set to headline a Brooklyn town hall on his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour where he is expected to stump for Mamdani, according to reporting from the New York Times.



The post went up around 3:36 p.m. and quickly drew more than 350,000 views. The three progressive figures smiled together in Queens, a shot fans cheered and critics mocked.

The photo of the three arguably most recognizable faces in the modern far-left camp was simply captioned, "A perfect afternoon in Astoria."



BERNIE SANDERS, ZOHRAN MAMDANI TEAM UP TO 'FIGHT OLIGARCHY' IN NYC

Sanders, 84, and Mamdani, 33, marched together earlier this week in Manhattan’s Labor Day parade side-by-side while holding up a "Power in Unity" banner. Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, also participated.



Mamdani has pitched himself as a democratic socialist focused on affordability. The Assemblyman promises free buses and state-operated grocery stores funded by higher taxes on the wealthy. He capped grassroots donations at $8 million.



Sanders, who grew up in Brooklyn, has used his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour to lift the voices of younger progressives like Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortez. Both remain popular with the left wing of New York Democrats.



AOC, SANDERS WELCOME MAMDANI TO DC FOR HIS CAPITOL HILL DEBUT, URGING RELUCTANT DEMS TO 'GET TO KNOW HIM'

The photo also triggered blowback. "Three millionaires talking about socialism," one user posted. Another joked, "The last thing your money sees before it dies." Others wrote, "3 communists walk into a bar, they demanded the workers pay for everything."



Mamdani is expected to appear on stage with Sanders at his rally, scheduled for 6:00 pm at Brooklyn College’s Leonard & Claire Tow Center for the Performing Arts.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Representatives for Zohran Mamdani did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.