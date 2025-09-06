Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York City

Viral photo shows Bernie Sanders, AOC and Mamdani together in NYC ahead of 'Fighting Oligarchy' rally

Sanders set to headline Brooklyn rally for democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani on 'Fighting Oligarchy' tour

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
Mamdani is the biggest gift imaginable for Republicans: Charlie Hurt Video

Mamdani is the biggest gift imaginable for Republicans: Charlie Hurt

'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Charlie Hurt discusses President Donald Trump's involvement in New York City's mayoral race and the investigation into former President Joe Biden's autopen use.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral photo showing Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in Astoria lit up social media on Saturday. 

Senator Sanders is set to headline a Brooklyn town hall on his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour where he is expected to stump for Mamdani, according to reporting from the New York Times

The post went up around 3:36 p.m. and quickly drew more than 350,000 views. The three progressive figures smiled together in Queens, a shot fans cheered and critics mocked. 

The photo of the three arguably most recognizable faces in the modern far-left camp was simply captioned, "A perfect afternoon in Astoria."

BERNIE SANDERS, ZOHRAN MAMDANI TEAM UP TO 'FIGHT OLIGARCHY' IN NYC

Bernie Sanders, Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pose together in Astoria, Queens

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pose for a photo in Astoria, Queens, Sept. 6, 2025. (@ZohranKMamdani via X)

Sanders, 84, and Mamdani, 33, marched together earlier this week in Manhattan’s Labor Day parade side-by-side while holding up a "Power in Unity" banner. Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, also participated.

Mamdani has pitched himself as a democratic socialist focused on affordability. The Assemblyman promises free buses and state-operated grocery stores funded by higher taxes on the wealthy. He capped grassroots donations at $8 million. 

Sanders, who grew up in Brooklyn, has used his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour to lift the voices of younger progressives like Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortez. Both remain popular with the left wing of New York Democrats. 

AOC, SANDERS WELCOME MAMDANI TO DC FOR HIS CAPITOL HILL DEBUT, URGING RELUCTANT DEMS TO 'GET TO KNOW HIM'

Zohran Mamdani speaking to supporters

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani spoke to supporters at a canvass launch event in Prospect Park on Aug. 17, 2025.  (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

The photo also triggered blowback. "Three millionaires talking about socialism," one user posted. Another joked, "The last thing your money sees before it dies." Others wrote, "3 communists walk into a bar, they demanded the workers pay for everything."

Mamdani is expected to appear on stage with Sanders at his rally, scheduled for 6:00 pm at Brooklyn College’s Leonard & Claire Tow Center for the Performing Arts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Zohran Mamdani did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue