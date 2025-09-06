Vice President JD Vance teases 2028 bid, says it won’t be ‘given’ to him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance stopped short of confirming a 2028 White House run during an appearance on The View with Lara Trump Saturday night, but he acknowledged the possibility—noting if he does his job well, "the politics will figure itself out."

Vance, whose resilience amid an upbringing marked with family turmoil and economic hardship won over the nation, said he "doesn't like thinking about" a potential presidential bid and insisted his attention remains on his current role.

"If we do a good job in 2025 and 2026, then we can talk about the politics in 2027," Vance said. "I really think the American people are so fed up with folks who are already running for the next job, seven months into the current one."

The second-in-command added if he ends up running, he knows he will have to work for it.

"There are a lot of great people," Vance said. "If I do end up running, it's not going to be given to me—either on the Republican side or on the national side. I'm just going to keep on working hard. … [This] may be the most important job I ever had, outside of being a father to those three beautiful kids. So I'm going to try to do my best job, and I think if I do that, the politics will figure itself out."

When asked specifically about potential 2028 Democratic candidates, he noted most of them "obviously have very bad records."

Vance mainly focused on discussing his own ticket, praising President Donald Trump’s relentless work ethic and trusting leadership style and explaining the president "doesn't have an off switch."

"Sometimes, the president will call you at 12:30 or 2 a.m., and then call you at 6 a.m. about a totally different topic," Vance said. "It's like, ‘Mr. president, did you go to sleep last night.' … What's made this so much fun is the president, all the time, just saying, ‘JD you go and do this,’ or ‘JD you go and talk to these leaders about this particular issue.’ That ability to delegate and trust his people has been really amazing."