JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance teases 2028 bid, says it won’t be ‘given’ to him

Second-in-command says he's focused on current role, fed up with politicians already running for next job

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
JD Vance on whether he'll make a 2028 presidential run Video

JD Vance on whether he'll make a 2028 presidential run

Vice President JD Vance addresses a potential 2028 presidential ticket and more on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

Vice President JD Vance stopped short of confirming a 2028 White House run during an appearance on The View with Lara Trump Saturday night, but he acknowledged the possibility—noting if he does his job well, "the politics will figure itself out."

Vance, whose resilience amid an upbringing marked with family turmoil and economic hardship won over the nation, said he "doesn't like thinking about" a potential presidential bid and insisted his attention remains on his current role.

"If we do a good job in 2025 and 2026, then we can talk about the politics in 2027," Vance said. "I really think the American people are so fed up with folks who are already running for the next job, seven months into the current one."

jd vance

Vice President JD Vance discussed the importance of remaining focused on his role. (Fox News / Hannity)

2028 LOOKS LIKE TROUBLE FOR DEMOCRATS — AND REPUBLICANS ARE POISED TO CAPITALIZE

The second-in-command added if he ends up running, he knows he will have to work for it.

"There are a lot of great people," Vance said. "If I do end up running, it's not going to be given to me—either on the Republican side or on the national side. I'm just going to keep on working hard. … [This] may be the most important job I ever had, outside of being a father to those three beautiful kids. So I'm going to try to do my best job, and I think if I do that, the politics will figure itself out."

When asked specifically about potential 2028 Democratic candidates, he noted most of them "obviously have very bad records."

US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, and their children

Vice President JD Vance said he is focusing on his role as second-in-command, and being a good father to his children. (KENNY HOLSTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

JD VANCE SHUTS DOWN MAGA SUCCESSION CHATTER AFTER MUSK REPORT

Vance mainly focused on discussing his own ticket, praising President Donald Trump’s relentless work ethic and trusting leadership style and explaining the president "doesn't have an off switch."

Trump Vance

Vice President JD Vance praised President Donald Trump's leadership style and work ethic during the interview. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Sometimes, the president will call you at 12:30 or 2 a.m., and then call you at 6 a.m. about a totally different topic," Vance said. "It's like, ‘Mr. president, did you go to sleep last night.' … What's made this so much fun is the president, all the time, just saying, ‘JD you go and do this,’ or ‘JD you go and talk to these leaders about this particular issue.’ That ability to delegate and trust his people has been really amazing."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

