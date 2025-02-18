Vice President JD Vance to speak at CPAC's opening day

Vice President JD Vance is no stranger to the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference, better known by its acronym CPAC.

But on Thursday, at the opening session at National Harbor, Maryland, just outside the nation's capital, Vance will address CPAC for the first time since his inauguration last month as vice president of the United States.

Vance has been a regular at the conference in recent years, dating back to his successful 2022 campaign for the Senate in Ohio. And last October, as he crisscrossed the national campaign trail as Donald Trump's 2024 running mate, Vance also spoke at a CPAC-hosted townhall in battleground Arizona.

CPAC, which dates back to 1974, is the nation's oldest and largest annual gathering of conservative leaders and activists. In the years since Trump first won the White House in 2016, it has been dominated by legions of MAGA loyalists and America First disciples who hold immense sway over the GOP.

The vice president is expected to use his address to highlight and promote the avalanche of activity – both domestically and overseas – by the Trump-Vance administration during its first month in office.

Vance, who served two years in the Senate before being elected vice president, has been considered a key player in helping the GOP-controlled chamber confirm Trump's Cabinet nominees at a brisk pace.

And Vance made major headlines earlier this month at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, when he used his first major speech as vice president to deliver a blistering address directed at Europe's political class.

Trump's naming last summer of Vance – a former venture capitalist and the author of the bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," before running for elective office – as his running was seen as a sign that the now 40-year-old politician was the heir apparent to Trump and his movement.

Trump praised Vance in a recent interview with Fox News' Bret Baier on "Special Report" for "doing a fantastic job,"

But asked by Baier if he viewed Vance as his successor and the Republican nominee in 2028, the term-limited Trump said, "No, but he’s very capable."

"It’s too early. We’re just starting," Trump added.

Questions about 2028 may be hanging over Vance at CPAC, which has long held a closely watched GOP presidential nomination straw poll.

Vance, in an interview earlier this month with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," was asked about the next White House race.

"We'll see what happens come 2028, but the way I think about this is the best thing for my future is actually the best thing for the American people, which is that we do a really good job over the next three and a half years," the vice president said.

Vance noted that "we'll cross that political bridge when we come to it. I'm not thinking about running for president. I'm thinking about doing a good job for the American people and I think the best way to do that is to make sure that President Trump is a success."