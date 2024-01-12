Vermont House passes 'safe' injection site bill as state grapples with opioid death surge

As Vermont grapples with rising opioid overdose deaths, the House has passed a bill that would allow for the creation of overdose prevention centers in the state that would include safe injection sites — places where people can use heroin and other narcotics under the supervision of trained staff and be revived if they take too much.

The legislation, approved by the House on Thursday after emotional testimony, now goes to the state Senate.

Vermont has had consecutive record high numbers of opioid overdose deaths in recent years. In 2022, there were 243 such deaths, more than the record 217 in 2021, said Rep. Taylor Small, a Progressive-Democrat from Winooski and a member of the House Human Services Committee. As of the end of September of 2023, the state had 180 in nine months last year.

VERMONT LEGISLATURE RECONVENES FOR NEW SESSION

"We are at a crisis point. We have been in an overdose death crisis for too long. And in a year where public safety seems to be at the forefront of our priorities, it is clear that we need to expand our approach to address this crisis," Small told colleagues on Wednesday.

The drugs bought and sold in Vermont are becoming increasingly dangerous and deadly, Small said, referring to fentanyl, the animal tranquilizer xylazine and gabapentin.

Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, a Democrat from Brattleboro, said one of her favorite things about living in a small community is watching the town’s kids grow up.

"In the last 10 years, I’ve watched those children die," she said, her voice cracking. "I’ve also grieved the deaths of my friends’ precious children, of my own loved ones, of clients. And we can’t go on like this. I want my community to stay alive, and I want us in this body to do everything we can to make that happen."

Supporters say such centers save lives and connect people with addiction treatment, mental health services and medical care. But some Vermont lawmakers who opposed the bill said such centers would allow illegal drug use and enable drug users. They also raised concerns about minors using drugs at them.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he is opposed to the idea and vetoed similar legislation two years ago.