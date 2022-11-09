Expand / Collapse search
Senate
Published

Vermont elects its second Democratic senator in history

Outgoing Sen. Patrick Leahy was first-ever Democratic senator from Vermont

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Senate seats in four battleground states hang in the balance as parties vie for control of Congress Video

Senate seats in four battleground states hang in the balance as parties vie for control of Congress

McLaughlin & Associates president Jim McLaughlin breaks down close races that could help Republicans gain ground in Congress.

Vermont elected a Democratic senator on Tuesday — only the second time in the state's history.

Rep. Peter Welch is slated for a promotion to the U.S. Senate after running away with a Tuesday victory over Republican opponent Gerald Malloy.

Welch won the election with approximately 67% of the vote to Malloy's 27%, with 99% reporting.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., joins Protect Our Care to speak during a press conference on Sept. 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., joins Protect Our Care to speak during a press conference on Sept. 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C.  (Brian Stukes/Getty Images for Protect Our Care)

Beginning with Sens. Solomon Foot and Jacob Collamer in 1854, Vermont was a devout Republican stronghold state. 

Elected in 1974, outgoing Sen. Patrick Leahy became the first Democratic Party senator in the state's history. 

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist and repeat candidate on the Democratic Party ticket, is a registered independent elected in 2006. 

Vermont voters also chose Tuesday their first woman to serve in the state’s Congressional delegation.

The state is the only one in the country that has never sent a woman or a member of a minority group to represent it in Congress.

However, in Tuesday’s voting, Democratic state Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, a former teacher who would be the first openly gay person to represent Vermont, trounced Republican Liam Madden for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

