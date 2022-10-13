Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Sen. Patrick Leahy taken to hospital in Washington 'as a precaution' after not feeling well

Sen. Leahy, 82, is the longest-serving member of the US Senate

Paul Best
By Paul Best , Chad Pergram | Fox News
Retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy on partisanship Video

Retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy on partisanship

Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., joins 'Special Report' in-studio to reflect on 48 years in office and the institution of the U.S. Senate over the decades.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., for tests and will be hospitalized overnight "as a precaution," his office said Thursday evening. 

The 82-year-old senator was not feeling well at his residence in McLean, Virginia, late on Thursday. 

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., listens as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense, May 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., listens as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense, May 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File)

He'll remain hospitalized for observation overnight. 

Leahy, the longest-serving member of the U.S. Senate, announced last year that he will retire at the end of his term. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest

