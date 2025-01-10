Vance resigns from Senate as he and Trump prepare to take office

Vice President-elect JD Vance resigned his U.S. Senate seat as he and President-elect Donald Trump prepare to take office.

Vance, who has served in the Senate since early 2023, resigned around two years into his six-year Senate term.

"I hereby resign my office as a United States Senator from the State of Ohio, effective January 10, 2025," Vance said in the resignation letter to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that is circulating online.

"As I prepare to assume my duties as Vice President of the United States, I would like to express that it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio in the Senate over the past two years," Vance added.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, noted in a post on X that he "will really miss having" Vance as a Senate colleague.

"Over the last two years, he’s become a dear friend and trusted ally," Lee noted. "But the Senate’s loss is also the Senate’s gain, as he is about to become the president of the Senate—a job that belongs to the vice president."

Vance reciprocated, noting that the "Feeling is mutual!"

Trump and Vance, who trounced the Democratic ticket in the 2024 presidential election, will take office later this month on Jan. 20.

"To the people of Ohio, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the privilege of representing you in the United States Senate. When I was elected to this office, I promised to never forget where I came from, and I’ve made sure to live by that promise every single day," Vance said in a statement about his Senate resignation.

"The American people have granted President Trump an undeniable mandate to put America first, both at home and abroad. Over the next four years, I will do all that I can to help President Trump enact his agenda. Together, we will make America stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before," he added.