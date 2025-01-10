Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance

Vance resigns from Senate as he and Trump prepare to take office

Vance has only served in the Senate for about 2 years

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Vice President-elect JD Vance resigned his U.S. Senate seat as he and President-elect Donald Trump prepare to take office.

Vance, who has served in the Senate since early 2023, resigned around two years into his six-year Senate term.

"I hereby resign my office as a United States Senator from the State of Ohio, effective January 10, 2025," Vance said in the resignation letter to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that is circulating online.

VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT VANCE UNDERWENT MINOR SURGERY AFTER SENATE SWEARING IN

Vice President-elect JD Vance

Vice President-elect Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, arrives for the Senate Republican leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"As I prepare to assume my duties as Vice President of the United States, I would like to express that it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio in the Senate over the past two years," Vance added.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, noted in a post on X that he "will really miss having" Vance as a Senate colleague.

"Over the last two years, he’s become a dear friend and trusted ally," Lee noted. "But the Senate’s loss is also the Senate’s gain, as he is about to become the president of the Senate—a job that belongs to the vice president."

OHIO NATIVE JD VANCE, TEXAS' TED CRUZ MAKE WAGER FOR BUCKEYES-LONGHORNS COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL

Sen. Mike Lee

Sen Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks during a campaign rally for U.S. Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump at Findlay Toyota Center on Oct. 13, 2024, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Vance reciprocated, noting that the "Feeling is mutual!"

Trump and Vance, who trounced the Democratic ticket in the 2024 presidential election, will take office later this month on Jan. 20.

"To the people of Ohio, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the privilege of representing you in the United States Senate. When I was elected to this office, I promised to never forget where I came from, and I’ve made sure to live by that promise every single day," Vance said in a statement about his Senate resignation.

TRUMP SPEAKS TO THE PRESS DURING MEETING WITH GOP GOVERNORS

Donald Trump and JD Vance

Trump poses with Vance before making remarks to a crowd during an event on Aug. 21, 2024, in Asheboro, N.C. at the North Carolina Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame.  (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

"The American people have granted President Trump an undeniable mandate to put America first, both at home and abroad. Over the next four years, I will do all that I can to help President Trump enact his agenda. Together, we will make America stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before," he added.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

