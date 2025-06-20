Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles

Vance to meet with federal law enforcement, Marines in LA amid anti-ICE riots

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
EXCLUSIVE: Vice President JD Vance will travel to Los Angeles Friday morning to visit the city amid anti-ICE riots, Fox News Digital has learned.

Upon arrival, the vice president is expected to tour a multiagency Federal Joint Operations Center and a Federal Mobile Command Center.

There, the vice president is expected to meet with leadership and U.S. Marines.

TRUMP SAYS ‘DISRESPECT’ TOWARD NATON GAURD IN LA ‘WILL NOT BE TOLERATED': ‘IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT’ 

LA rioter with a US-Mexico flag

A demonstrator waves an U.S. and Mexican flag during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations.  (Ethan Swope/The Associated Press)

An official familiar with the plans told Fox News Digital that the vice president is expected to deliver brief remarks.

Vance’s trip comes in the midst of anti-ICE riots in the city.

ALLEGED CHINESE SCHEME TO INFLUENCE 202 ELECTION FOR BIDEN BEING PROBED BY FBI, SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Vice President JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at Gaylord National Resort &amp; Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md.  (Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press)

The vice president is expected to discuss how Los Angeles was destroyed in the midst of the violent protests against the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement.

Vance also is expected to discuss how California politicians had a choice, and chose to disregard federal laws and turn their backs on law enforcement.

President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to Los Angeles earlier in June to aid law enforcement amid the violent protests. 

The Trump administration also sent hundreds of Marines to support law enforcement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sued the Trump administration for taking command of the National Guard, but a unanimous ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday said Trump is allowed to keep control of National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is being mocked online for an

California Governor Gavin Newsom is being mocked online for an "embarrassing" televised address Tuesday night that experienced several technology meltdowns, resulting in the governor not being audible for parts of his speech. (Getty Images)

The ruling stays the lower court order that ordered command of the troops back to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A president hasn't made a decision about the deployment of a National Guard without the permission of the state's governor since 1965.

Trump, in a Thursday night post to Truth Social, praised the Court of Appeals for its decision and said the decision was a win.

"BIG WIN in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on the President’s core power to call in the National Guard! The Judges obviously realized that Gavin Newscum is incompetent and ill prepared, but this is much bigger than Gavin, because all over the United States, if our Cities, and our people, need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done. This is a Great Decision for our Country, and we will continue to protect and defend Law abiding Americans. Congratulations to the Ninth Circuit, America is proud of you tonight!," he posted.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

