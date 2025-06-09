Trump says 'disrespect' toward National Guard in LA 'will not be tolerated': 'If they spit, we will hit'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said National Guard officers are authorized to hit back if "insurrectionists" spit in their faces, warning that "such disrespect will not be tolerated."

The president, on Monday, blasted the "catastrophic" riots across Los Angeles in protest of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts.

The president posted to his Truth Social a "statement from the President of the United States concerning the catastrophic Gavin Newscum inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles."

"The Insurrectionists have a tendency to spit in the face of the National Guardsmen/women, and others," Trump posted. "These Patriots are told to accept this, it’s just the way life runs. But not in the Trump Administration."

"IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before," the president said.

He added: "Such disrespect will not be tolerated."