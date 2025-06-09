Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump

Trump says 'disrespect' toward National Guard in LA 'will not be tolerated': 'If they spit, we will hit'

The president's declaration comes amid violent riots in LA following Trump admin immigration enforcement

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump said National Guard officers are authorized to hit back if "insurrectionists" spit in their faces, warning that "such disrespect will not be tolerated."

The president, on Monday, blasted the "catastrophic" riots across Los Angeles in protest of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts.

The president posted to his Truth Social a "statement from the President of the United States concerning the catastrophic Gavin Newscum inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles."

LIVE UPDATES: ANTI-ICE PROTEST DECLARED ‘UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY,' NEWSOM DARES HOMAN TO ARREST HIM

LA deputies with riot shields

President Donald Trump said National Guard officers are authorized to hit back if "insurrectionists" spit in their faces, warning that "such disrespect will not be tolerated." (Ethan Swope/The Associated Press)

"The Insurrectionists have a tendency to spit in the face of the National Guardsmen/women, and others," Trump posted. "These Patriots are told to accept this, it’s just the way life runs. But not in the Trump Administration."

"IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before," the president said.

He added: "Such disrespect will not be tolerated."

