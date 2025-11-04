Vance, on Election Day, says New Jersey has 'suffered too long under crap leadership'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that New Jersey is suffering from "crap leadership" as he urged voters in the Garden State to support Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli for governor.

"Get out there and vote for Jack if you live in NJ," Vance said in a post on X. "New Jersey is such a great state, but it’s suffered too long under crap leadership."

Ciattarelli is in a close race with Democrat Mikie Sherrill to become New Jersey’s next governor. The last time a Republican held the office was when Chris Christie served from 2010 to 2018. Current Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, is term-limited and departing in January 2026.

Vance’s post about Ciattarelli comes just days after former President Barack Obama visited New Jersey to campaign with Sherrill.

"You've got a future governor to be excited about in Mikie Sherill," Obama said on Saturday during an event in Newark.

"In three days, we've got the chance to elect a leader who's going to help build a better, stronger, brighter future for New Jersey. And Lord knows we need that light. We need that inspiration. Because let's face it, our country and our politics are in a pretty dark place right now," Obama added. "It's hard to know where to start, because every day this White House offers up a fresh batch of lawlessness and carelessness and mean spiritedness. And just plain old craziness."

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday that, "Jack will be a GREAT Governor, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement."

"He will never let you down," Trump also said.

The race between Ciattarelli and Sherrill is one of the most watched in the nation this Election Day.

In 2021, Ciattarelli only lost by less than 100,000 votes when he ran against Murphy that year.

Results are expected to start coming in after 8 p.m. ET when polls close in New Jersey.