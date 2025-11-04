Expand / Collapse search
Vance, on Election Day, says New Jersey has 'suffered too long under crap leadership'

JD Vance implores New Jersey voters to cast their ballots for Republican Jack Ciattarelli

Greg Norman
Rep. Mikie Sherrill addresses bomb threats at New Jersey polling locations

New Jersey Democratic candidate for governor Mikie Sherrill said Tuesday, "There are no credible ones yet," following bomb threats at certain polling locations.

Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that New Jersey is suffering from "crap leadership" as he urged voters in the Garden State to support Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli for governor.

"Get out there and vote for Jack if you live in NJ," Vance said in a post on X. "New Jersey is such a great state, but it’s suffered too long under crap leadership."

Ciattarelli is in a close race with Democrat Mikie Sherrill to become New Jersey’s next governor. The last time a Republican held the office was when Chris Christie served from 2010 to 2018. Current Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, is term-limited and departing in January 2026.

Vance’s post about Ciattarelli comes just days after former President Barack Obama visited New Jersey to campaign with Sherrill.

TRUMP JUMPS INTO NEW JERSEY RACE AS GOP CHASES RARE FLIP OF GOVERNOR’S SEAT

JD Vance speaks at Turning Point USA event in Mississippi

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a "This Is the Turning Point" campus tour event at the University of Mississippi in Oxford on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.  (Gerald Herbert/AP)

"You've got a future governor to be excited about in Mikie Sherill," Obama said on Saturday during an event in Newark.

"In three days, we've got the chance to elect a leader who's going to help build a better, stronger, brighter future for New Jersey. And Lord knows we need that light. We need that inspiration. Because let's face it, our country and our politics are in a pretty dark place right now," Obama added. "It's hard to know where to start, because every day this White House offers up a fresh batch of lawlessness and carelessness and mean spiritedness. And just plain old craziness."

OBAMA'S PRESENCE AND TRUMP'S POLICIES CONSUME 11TH-HOUR RALLY TO KEEP NJ BLUE

Jack Ciattarelli speaks during campaign stop in Fairfield, N.J.

Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey, speaks during an event on Nov. 1, 2025, in Fairfield, N.J.  (Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday that, "Jack will be a GREAT Governor, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement."

"He will never let you down," Trump also said.

The race between Ciattarelli and Sherrill is one of the most watched in the nation this Election Day. 

In 2021, Ciattarelli only lost by less than 100,000 votes when he ran against Murphy that year.

New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill gives thumbs up after voting on Election Day

New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill reacts after voting in Montclair, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.  (Seth Wenig/AP)

Results are expected to start coming in after 8 p.m. ET when polls close in New Jersey.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

