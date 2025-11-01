Obama's presence and Trump's policies consume 11th hour rally to keep NJ blue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Enthusiasm was high among New Jersey Democratic voters who flocked to a community college campus Saturday evening to hear from former President Barack Obama as he rallied support for Rep. Mikie Sherrill in her campaign for the governorship.

"I heard Barack Obama was gonna be here. And I love Barack Obama, so I really came out here for that," one voter, Alexis from South Jersey, told Fox Digital. "But I do support Mikie, as well."

"I want to hear Obama," Robert, from Spring Lake, told Fox Digital. "I think a lot of people want to hear Obama. Wouldn't it be great to have a message of hope at this point in time?"

Hundreds of supporters wrapped around multiple blocks surrounding the Essex County College's gymnasium on Saturday to hear from Obama and Sherrill as the New Jersey election comes down to its final days. The packed auditorium hit capacity before the "Get Out the Vote" rally officially kicked off, with supporters also watching the rally from an overflow parking lot.

Prominent rally speakers and attendees alike celebrated hearing from Obama on Saturday, but also repeatedly spoke about President Donald Trump, slamming him for efforts to deport illegal aliens, and pinning blame for the ongoing federal government shutdown on Trump and Republicans.

A handful of voters who spoke to Fox Digital relayed that their ballot was not one solely focused on Sherrill, but also a vote against Trump and his administration.

"Well, the top issue is Trump," said Robert from Spring Lake. "There's nothing else other than that. … Trump is absolutely the worst," he added, citing that Trump is allegedly "anti-science" and against education.

"To get Trump out of office, number one" one female voter from South Jersey told Fox Digital of why she came out to the rally and her top voting concerns this election.

"I am voting for Mikie Sherrill because she actually understands all the people. She is not a minion for Trump," another South Jersey voter added.

Obama also leaned into slamming Trump during his remarks to the crowd, claiming the current economy has benefited "Trump's billionaire friends," while "ordinary families" pay increased prices at check-out lines due to Trump's "shambolic tariff policy."

"Let's face it, our country and our politics are in a pretty dark place right now," Obama told the audience on Saturday. "It's hard to know where to start, because every day this White House offers up a fresh batch of lawlessness and carelessness and mean spiritedness. And just plain old craziness."

Comments targeting Trump and his administration extended to attacks on Ciattarelli, as well, with Obama casting him as the president's toady and a "suck up" to the Republican Party.

Trump made inroads with New Jersey voters just a year ago, in his decisive general election win over former Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump cut his 2020 loss from 16 points in the Garden State to six in 2024, and flipped five counties to the GOP, invigorating Republicans in the state to keep the momentum going as GOP gubernatorial candidate Ciattarelli launched his bid for Drumthwacket.

"Please go out and vote," Irvington Councilwoman Charnette Frederic told Fox Digital. "And I'm hoping Obama is the last push to remind you."

Frederic has served as an Irvington councilwoman since 2012, and said that Obama's presence in the state for past campaign rallies spurred an influx of voters, remarking she's hopeful the same will unfold ahead of Tuesday.

"I am an immigrant, and I believe in treating people with respect and dignity," Frederic said. "Whatever I'm seeing right now, this is not the kind of opportunity that we want for our people," adding that Sherrill will "stand for the people" against the White House's stances on immigration and other policies.

Sherrill, DNC chair Ken Martin, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, and other local Democrats took the stage of the auditorium to rally support for Sherrill, while also criticizing the Trump administration as top voter concern.

"But my fight doesn't and can't end at the border of New Jersey. We've got to take on all those hits coming from Trump and Washington, D.C. Because right now the president is running a worldwide extortion racket. You pay more for everything from the coffee you drink in the morning to the groceries you're cooking dinner with at night as Trump pockets billions. His energy plan is designed for just one audience. The fossil fuel industry," Sherrill claimed.

2025 is an off-year election cycle, with just New Jersey and Virginia holding gubernatorial elections, while other jurisdictions such as New York City are holding mayoral races and other local races.