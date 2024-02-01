Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

US troops abroad 'at risk' due to Biden's policies, lawmaker warns after 3 service members killed in Jordan

'They're only going to stop when their actions lead to punishment,' Rep. Scott says of Iran-backed militants

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Rep. Derrick Van Orden: Biden admin has made the world a 'much more dangerous place' amid Middle East chaos Video

Rep. Derrick Van Orden: Biden admin has made the world a 'much more dangerous place' amid Middle East chaos

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how the Biden administration's foreign policy has endangered Americans and how it should handle Iranian aggression moving forward.  

EXCLUSIVE: A senior Republican on the House committees for Intelligence and Armed Services is arguing that the Biden administration's foreign policy decisions led to the deaths of three U.S. troops in Jordan last month, and that thousands more could be "at risk."

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., suggested to Fox News Digital that he believes President Biden's military response to Houthi rebels in the Red Sea is the right response, but one that came too late.

Asked whether he sees a direct cause-and-effect between the delayed response and the recent U.S. service member deaths, Austin said firmly, "I do."

IRAN MANUFACTURED THE DRONE THAT KILLED 3 US SOLDIERS IN JORDAN, US OFFICIAL SAYS

Rep. Austin Scott (left) dark suit, light blue and dark striped tie inset on photo of Youthi rebels with white hats and guns walking

Rep. Austin Scott is arguing that President Biden's foreign policy puts U.S. soldiers stationed abroad at risk. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images | AP/Osamah Abdulrahman)

"I don't understand why anyone would think that they would ever stop firing at you if there were not consequences for firing at you the first time," Scott said. "They're not simply going to stop because they had decided, 'We're going to be good people now.' They're only going to stop when their actions lead to punishment… that if they do this again, we're going to punish them again."

The Pentagon blamed Iran-backed militants for a drone attack on U.S. troops stationed in Jordan near its border with Syria. At least 34 American soldiers were wounded in addition to the three that were killed. 

EU MUST DO MORE TO STOP RED SEA ATTACKS, SAYS FOREIGN MINISTER: ‘JUST STRIKING THE HOUTHIS WON’T DO ENOUGH'

U.S. troops stationed in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 150 times since Oct. 7, when Hamas militants invaded Israel and slaughtered more than 1,200 people in a surprise attack. Iran-backed Houthi rebels have also staged dozens of attacks in the Red Sea on commercial and military ships in what they say is a response to Israel and its support from the U.S.

US President Joe Biden

Biden has responded to repeated Houthi attacks on commercial ships with a series of coordinated airstrikes. (Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden has since responded with several rounds of airstrikes beginning Jan. 11, in coordination with the U.K. and other allies, on Houthi positions in Yemen. On Friday, the U.S. launched strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the soldiers' deaths.

Scott praised those who conducted the strikes on Friday. "I applaud the bravery and skill of [U.S. Central Command], who carried out multiple airstrikes against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups today. Those who strike against the U.S. will face consequences," he said.

But he argued to Fox News Digital that Biden's failure to respond to the initial attacks earlier sent a message of weakness to U.S. adversaries.

US TAXPAYERS HAVE FUNDED UNRWA BILLIONS OF DOLLARS AMID CALLS FOR ITS SCRAPPING 

"I'm very pessimistic about his inaction putting America, and Americans, at risk. And let's remember, you know, we have people in Africa, we have people deployed all over the world. Part of their safety there is because it is understood that if you attack a United States soldier, there are consequences for that," Scott said.

us soldiers killed in jordan

Sgt. William Rivers, Spc. Breonna Moffett and Spc. Kennedy Sanders were killed in Jordan. (Fox News )

"Every president of the United States of America – Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George Bush – if you carry out an attack against a United States soldier, or a United States military asset, there are consequences for that," Scott said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is the first time that I remember where someone's been able to shoot us 100 plus times and us not respond. And so I think that that action obviously put people at risk. You can't, you just can't do that. You're putting every American that's deployed at risk when you allow people to take shots at your people without responding."

Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday took part in the dignified transfer of the remains of the three service members killed – Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, Spc. Kennedy Landon Sanders, 24, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23 – all of whom were from Georgia.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for a response to Scott's criticism.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics