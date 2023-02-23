US sending up to 200 more troops to Taiwan as China tensions grow

The U.S. is preparing to send 100 to 200 troops to Taiwan for training amid rising tensions with China, a U.S. official familiar with the planning confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

This number will expand a much smaller training program which has included the National Guard, Special Ops, and U.S. Marines in the past.

The Michigan National Guard will also train a contingent of the Taiwanese Army, including some training as part of larger exercises, on U.S. soil.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, cited U.S. officials as saying only around 30 American troops were stationed in Taiwan about a year ago.

"We don't have a comment on specific operations, engagements, or training, but I would highlight that our support for, and defense relationship with, Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China," Lt. Col. Marty Meiners, a Defense Department spokesperson, told Fox News on Thursday.

"Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region," he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.