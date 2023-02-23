Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY
Published

US sending up to 200 more troops to Taiwan as China tensions grow

Only 30 American troops were in Taiwan a year ago, report says

By Liz Friden , Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Rep. Mike Gallagher: The time to arm Taiwan was yesterday Video

Rep. Mike Gallagher: The time to arm Taiwan was yesterday

 Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher explains Russia and China's threat to the world on 'The Story.'

The U.S. is preparing to send 100 to 200 troops to Taiwan for training amid rising tensions with China, a U.S. official familiar with the planning confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.  

This number will expand a much smaller training program which has included the National Guard, Special Ops, and U.S. Marines in the past.  

The Michigan National Guard will also train a contingent of the Taiwanese Army, including some training as part of larger exercises, on U.S. soil.  

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, cited U.S. officials as saying only around 30 American troops were stationed in Taiwan about a year ago.

The U.S. is sending more troops to Taiwan to help train its military, a U.S. official told Fox News on Thursday, as tensions remain high in a territorial dispute with China. Taiwan's army is shown here conducting drills on Jan. 12 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

The U.S. is sending more troops to Taiwan to help train its military, a U.S. official told Fox News on Thursday, as tensions remain high in a territorial dispute with China. Taiwan's army is shown here conducting drills on Jan. 12 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. (Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

"We don't have a comment on specific operations, engagements, or training, but I would highlight that our support for, and defense relationship with, Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China," Lt. Col. Marty Meiners, a Defense Department spokesperson, told Fox News on Thursday. 

"Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region," he added. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Liz Friden is a Pentagon producer based in Washington, D.C.

More from Politics