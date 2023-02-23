US spent at least $1.5 million shooting down ‘objects’ over Canada, US

The U.S. spent at least $1.5 million on missiles alone to bring down three unidentified "objects" over the U.S. and Canada earlier this month, according to a report.

The U.S. military fired four AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles to bring down the objects over Alaska, northern Canada and Lake Huron, with one of the missiles missing its target on the last object. Each missile costs at least $400,000, and other costs associated with the operation are likely to spike the total up by several hundred thousand dollars.

Defense officials now suspect the three objects were simply recreational balloons, though they have yet to issue any formal findings according to The Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. military also released the first images of China's spy balloon taken by U-2 pilots before the craft was shot down. The images show the clearest view yet of the massive, bulbous balloon carrying a large surveillance payload.

The U.S. shot down China's spy craft and the three "objects" earlier in February. President Biden has faced heavy criticism for allowing China's craft to cross the entire continental United States before shooting it down over the coast of South Carolina.

NORAD shot down the other three objects out of an abundance of caution, though the objects were not believed to be Chinese in origin.

The U.S. has since canceled recovery operations for the two objects that crashed within its borders. The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard conducted extensive recovery operations for the Chinese craft, however, retrieving a massive, 30-foot section of the craft's technological payload on Feb. 14.

The U.S. says China's surveillance craft was just one of a fleet of similar balloons the country has used to conduct intelligence operations across the globe. The Pentagon says such craft have been spotted floating over five continents, and three had previously passed over U.S. airspace.