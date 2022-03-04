US senators to meet virtually with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Senate has been invited to participate in a virtual meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

All U.S. senators are invited to participate in the meeting taking place virtually at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The meeting comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, as Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, saying "our confrontation with these [Ukrainian] forces is inevitable."

At least 227 civilians have been killed along with another 525 injured in Ukraine, according to the United Nation's human rights office.

On Friday, the White House confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Poland and Romania next week. Harris will visit Poland on Monday, where American troops are stationed to assist with refugees fleeing from Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has called for a no-fly zone to be established over Ukraine, a move that President Biden and other international leaders have declined.

NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said the decision was "painful," but said that NATO's responsibility is not to escalate the situation anymore.

President Biden previously said that the no-fly zone is "not going to happen."

"We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, would end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe involving many more countries and causing much more human suffering," Biden said.

On early Friday morning local time, Russian troops began shelling at a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, raising even more alarm throughout the entire international community.