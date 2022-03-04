Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

US senators to meet virtually with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The meeting will take place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
The U.S. Senate has been invited to participate in a virtual meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

All U.S. senators are invited to participate in the meeting taking place virtually at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The meeting comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, as Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, saying "our confrontation with these [Ukrainian] forces is inevitable."

At least 227 civilians have been killed along with another 525 injured in Ukraine, according to the United Nation's human rights office.

KREMLIN SEEKS TO CONTROL NARRATIVE IN RUSSIA, BLOCKS WESTERN SOCIAL MEDIA: LIVE UPDATES

In this photo, Feb. 27, 2022, taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine. 

On Friday, the White House confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Poland and Romania next week. Harris will visit Poland on Monday, where American troops are stationed to assist with refugees fleeing from Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has called for a no-fly zone to be established over Ukraine, a move that President Biden and other international leaders have declined.

NATO RULES OUT UKRAINE NO-FLY ZONE: 'PAINFUL DECISION'

Ukrainian soldiers take part in an exercise for the use of NLAW anti-tank missiles at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. 

NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said the decision was "painful," but said that NATO's responsibility is not to escalate the situation anymore.

President Biden previously said that the no-fly zone is "not going to happen."

"We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, would end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe involving many more countries and causing much more human suffering," Biden said.

On early Friday morning local time, Russian troops began shelling at a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, raising even more alarm throughout the entire international community. 

