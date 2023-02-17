Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

US recovers final pieces of Chinese spycraft

Final pieces of recovered debris being transported to FBI facility in Virginia for analysis

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
China ridicules Biden over aerial object shootdowns Video

China ridicules Biden over aerial object shootdowns

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif, says China should be the "last people" to "lecture" America.

U.S. Navy crews have collected the last of the debris from the destroyed Chinese surveillance balloon shot down earlier this month.

U.S. Northern Command confirmed Friday that recovery efforts been completed for the surveillance balloon shot down by the U.S. military on Feb. 4 after flying across the country for several days. 

CHINA CALLS US 'TRIGGER-HAPPY' ON DEFENDING AIRSPACE AFTER 'OBJECTS' SHOT DOWN

FBI Special Agents assigned to the Evidence Response Team process material recovered from the High Altitude Balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina. The material was processed and transported to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

FBI Special Agents assigned to the Evidence Response Team process material recovered from the High Altitude Balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina. The material was processed and transported to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. (FBI)

"Recovery operations concluded Feb. 16 off the coast of South Carolina, after U.S. Navy assets assigned to U.S. Northern Command successfully located and retrieved debris from the high-altitude PRC surveillance balloon shot down Feb. 4, 2023," said U.S. Northern Command.

The FBI is currently analyzing recovered contents of the balloon at a lab in Quantico, Virginia, according to officials. Agents are focusing on analyzing recovered electronics for information on the balloon's purpose.

CHINA THREATENS ‘COUNTERMEASURES’ AGAINST US ENTITIES AFTER SPYCRAFT SHOOTDOWN

American forces recover debris from a shot-down Chinese surveillance balloon in South Carolina. Former National Security advisor John Bolton said he will receive a briefing from the Biden administration Wednesday about the recent incursions by Chinese spycraft into the United States. 

American forces recover debris from a shot-down Chinese surveillance balloon in South Carolina. Former National Security advisor John Bolton said he will receive a briefing from the Biden administration Wednesday about the recent incursions by Chinese spycraft into the United States.  (US Fleet Forces)

"Final pieces of debris are being transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Laboratory in Virginia for counterintelligence exploitation, as has occurred with the previous surface and subsurface debris recovered," US Northern Command confirmed Friday.

The FBI is applying a decontamination process at Quantico to recovered debris, including saltwater scrubbing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on Saturday, Feb. 4. (Chad Fish via AP)

The balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina by U.S. military fighter jets on Saturday afternoon. A senior U.S. military official said that an F-22 was used to bring down the balloon at 58,000 feet with a single A9X missile.

"U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels have departed the area. Air and maritime safety perimeters have been lifted," US Northern Command concluded.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics