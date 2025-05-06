Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

China

US officials to meet with Chinese counterparts in Switzerland amid trade war

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart in Geneva

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gives major updates on China talks Video

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gives major updates on China talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with 'The Ingraham Angle' about relations with China and trade negotiations.

Top officials with the Trump administration are expected to meet with a high-level Chinese delegation this week in Switzerland, marking the first major talks between the two countries since President Donald Trump ignited a trade war based on tariffs on imports.

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL NOT DROP TARIFFS TO GET CHINA TO THE NEGOTIATING TABLE

treasury secretary scott bessent

Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, during a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. ( Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Jamieson Greer, a trade representative, are expected to represent the U.S. as they meet with their Chinese counterparts in Geneva.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The meeting comes as the U.S. market worries over the effects of Trump’s tariffs on prices and supply continue to increase.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics