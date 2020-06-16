US-Canada border to remain closed to non-essential travel until July 21

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced that the U.S.-Canada border will continue to be closed to non-essential travel until late July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can now confirm that Canada and the United States.have once again agreed to extend by 30 days, until July 21, the current measures in place along our border,” he said at a morning news conference. “This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe.”

Trudeau earlier said that while his country was slowly reopening, “we still have a long journey ahead.”

The U.S. announced in March that it had agreed with Canada and Mexico to close its land borders to the north and south to all but essential travel as part of a broad range of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump has also barred travel for nationals from China, Iran, Brazil and the European Union as part of measures related to travel and immigration to deal with the crisis. He has also suspended a number of forms of immigration into the country.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. are exempted from the closure of the U.S.-Canada border.

Canada sends 75 percent of its exports to the U.S., and about 18 percent of American exports go to Canada.

