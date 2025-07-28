University runs damage control amid concerns it hides illegals, upholds reverse discrimination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: After Belmont University in Tennessee was accused of attempting to rebrand its DEI initiatives in an effort to skirt President Donald Trump's demands to get rid of them, the university denied the allegations, telling Fox News Digital that the school was "in compliance with federal laws."

But, according to an email sent to faculty and staff last week, from Belmont's Office of the President, the school has decided to tap an "external partner" to ensure its compliance with President Donald Trump's executive orders demanding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives be terminated across all institutions of higher education. The review also aims to ensure the university is abiding by all state and federal immigration laws, after evidence was also uncovered that the school was allegedly admitting illegal immigrants and hiding such information from outside entities.

"I am reaching out to update you about next steps in response to the concerns raised by elected officials regarding Belmont's compliance with state and federal immigration laws, as well as executive orders addressing DEI in higher education," the letter, penned by Belmont University President Greg Jones, stated. "While we make every effort to ensure compliance and continue to maintain our belief that Belmont complies with all applicable laws, we take these concerns seriously. With this in mind, we are bringing in an external partner to initiate an independent compliance review."

The effort to hold Belmont accountable for allegedly maintaining its DEI policies in light of federal directives to terminate them has been spearheaded by Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles, who has been receiving information from whistle-blowers at the school.

Ogles sounded the alarm earlier this month, after obtaining undercover recordings showing a student services faculty member in Belmont's "Division of Student Success and Flourishing" admitting the school has maintained its DEI initiatives but "just change[d] on how we talk about it."

"The HUB is hope, unity and belonging. That's DEI. Let's be real," Jozef Lukey, Belmont's assistant director of student success and flourishing, says in the recording. "We always try to just adapt to what's happening around us. But that doesn't mean, like, what we're focusing on completely stops. We just changed the terminology and the language that we keep moving forward."

In the same recording, Lukey can also be heard admitting that Belmont enrolls illegal immigrants and hides that information from external entities, which Ogles suggested could violate state law against knowingly harboring illegal aliens for profit.

"I want to be clear — I think the world of Belmont. My daughter applied to Belmont. She was accepted at Belmont," Ogles said in a recorded video updating folks on the ongoing situation at the Christian university based in Nashville. "Nashville is unique — we have Vanderbilt, we have Belmont, we have David Lipscomb, we have Meharry [Medical College], we have TSU — we have all these amazing institutions, to include Belmont, which now has a new medical school, so I want to sing their praises, but I also have to hold them accountable, and this wokeness is in violation of President Trump's executive order."

Ogles also likened Belmont to Harvard in the video, adding that the school will be "held accountable if they don't correct course."

Besides the undercover recordings, Ogles has received other whistle-blower documents and information about Belmont's continuance of its DEI initiatives under Trump. For example, Ogles has cited official documents from Belmont he received, which show that professors must fill out a mandatory form if they wish to revise or propose a new course, which requires a "Diversity Impact Statement" outlining how the course supports "historically underrepresented populations."

Another source, according to Ogles' office, shared screenshots of an email chain showing Belmont intends to keep its faculty DEI committee for the next academic year. Ogles also received a document outlining Belmont's faculty hiring procedures for deans, which compels the completion of multiple DEI "assessment[s]" when engaging in "pre-search activities."

The hiring document adds that search committees tasked with seeking out new potential hires must be "diverse across race and gender and preferably include faculty of color."

A litany of other DEI requirements, such as required discussions among search committees about "ways to advertise and attract candidates from a diverse population" and "paying special attention to recruiting minority candidates," are required as well. The document also instructs search committees to engage in a post-mortem for any positions for which a "diverse candidate" does not apply to "revisit how to best advertise the position to attract qualified, diverse applicants."

The amount of whistle-blower tips that Ogles office has been getting has prompted the congressman to launch a new web page on his congressional website that will provide an easy avenue for people to continue providing his office with inside information about the DEI efforts at Belmont. The website has not launched yet, but is expected to be live soon.

When reached for comment, officials at Belmont pointed Fox News Digital to its July 22 email sent to faculty and staff, indicating the expected compliance review.