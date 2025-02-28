Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Ukraine

Ukraine ambassador's reaction to fiery Trump-Zelenskyy Oval Office clash goes viral

Oksana Markarova reacted as the White House meeting between the leaders became heated

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Ukrainian ambassador reacts during tense Trump-Zelenskyy Oval Office exchange Video

Ukrainian ambassador reacts during tense Trump-Zelenskyy Oval Office exchange

Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., during a heated exchange Friday between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. (Credit: Misha Komadovsky/Voice of America)

During a heated exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday, Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova appeared distraught with her head in her hand.

The moment was captured in a number of viral photos and videos as Trump questioned Zelenskyy about not wanting a ceasefire with Russia at a live White House press event.

As shaky microphones hovered above the spatting leaders, Markarova lowered her head to her right hand and closed her eyes.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US

Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., puts her head in her hand during a heated exchange Friday between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. (Photo/Pool)

ZELENSKYY BREAKS SILENCE ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER FIERY OVAL OFFICE EXCHANGE WITH TRUMP: 'THANK YOU AMERICA'

President Trump addressed Zelenskyy, saying, "You're saying you don't want a ceasefire. I want a ceasefire because you get a ceasefire faster than an agreement."

The Ukrainian president chimed in, "I said to you … with guarantees. Ask our people about [a] ceasefire, [about] what they think."

Trump starkly halted the conversation, saying "that wasn't with me."

Zelenskyy Trump and Vance

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, in the Oval Office at the White House Friday in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

ZELENSKYY LEAVES WHITE HOUSE AFTER BEING ‘KICKED OUT’ FOLLOWING HEATED MEETING

The leaders were expected to sign a deal sharing Ukraine's rare earth minerals and discuss a peace deal with Russia when the conversation turned contentious.

After questions were posed by Zelenskyy about diplomacy, Vice President JD Vance reprimanded him for "try[ing] to litigate" in front of the American media, calling his actions "disrespectful." 

"Do you think that it's respectful to come into the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country," Vance asked Zelenskyy.

Trump and Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House Friday in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Sources close to Zelenskyy noted tensions were high prior to the meeting, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Zelenskyy reportedly rejected the mineral security agreement before Friday's meeting due to the absence of security guarantees protecting Ukraine from another Russian invasion. 

Even though the Ukrainian president warned he would need those assurances to sign the deal, sources said the dismissal angered Trump and Vance.

Just minutes after reporters asked their first questions, the heated disagreement unfolded.

Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy departs the Oval Office Friday. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Reporters watched in shock as the meeting came to an abrupt halt, and Zelenskyy was rushed out of the White House.

Minutes later, Trump posted to Truth Social, saying, "President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE."

Zelenskyy subsequently posted to X, thanking America and Trump for their support and allowing the visit.

"Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that," he wrote in the post.

Oksana Markarova

Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., right, is recognized during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Feb. 7, 2023.     (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Markarova was ambassador for roughly a year when Russia invaded Ukraine, thrusting her into the spotlight.

In September, Fox News Digital exclusively reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote a letter to Zelenskyy seeking Markarova's firing after she allegedly organized a U.S. taxpayer-funded tour of an American manufacturing site for Zelenskyy in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Johnson, R-La., said the tour "purposely excluded" Republicans, calling it "election interference." 

oksana Makarova Ambassador Ukraine

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, shakes hands with Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., during an event unveiling a photography exhibit about the war in Ukraine in 2022 in Washington, D.C.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

"The facility was in a politically contested battleground state, was led by a top political surrogate for Kamala Harris and failed to include a single Republican because — on purpose — no Republicans were invited," Johnson wrote in the letter.

He said the "shortsighted and intentionally political move" prompted Republicans to "lose trust" in Markarova’s ability to fairly and effectively serve as a diplomat.

Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington Jan. 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

"She should be removed from her post immediately," Johnson wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Embassy of Ukraine to the United States of America did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Caitlin McFall and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

More from Politics