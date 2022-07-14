Twitter suspends group responsible for publishing home addresses of Supreme Court justices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter suspended the group responsible for publishing the home addresses of several conservative Supreme Court justices on Thursday.

The group, Ruth Sent Us, published the addresses of the six conservative Supreme Court justices in May following leaks indicating the court would soon overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights," the group's website read at the time. "We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics."

Affected justices included Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Ruth Sent Us previously received a ban on its TikTok account in May, but the company soon reinstated the group's privileges.

The group had initially published an interactive Google map showing the home addresses of the justices in the Washington, D.C. area. Google disabled the map soon afterward, however.

The group had used its Twitter account to hint at targeting Justice Barrett's children and church, among other things.

"If you’re in the DC metro area, join us. Our protests at Barrett’s home moved the needle to this coverage," the group wrote in a now-deleted post.

"Falls Church is a People of Praise stronghold. She sends her seven kids to a People of Praise school that she sat on the Board of Directors for. She attends church DAILY," the post continued.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.