Supreme Court
Published

Twitter suspends group responsible for publishing home addresses of Supreme Court justices

The Ruth Sent Us group has aggressively pushed pro-abortion protests

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Twitter suspended the group responsible for publishing the home addresses of several conservative Supreme Court justices on Thursday.

The group, Ruth Sent Us, published the addresses of the six conservative Supreme Court justices in May following leaks indicating the court would soon overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights," the group's website read at the time. "We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics."

Affected justices included Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

PRO-CHOICE GROUP TARGETING CHURCHES HAS LINKS TO REVOLUTIONARY COMMUNIST PARTY

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

CHEVY CHASE, MD - JUNE 08: Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Maryland. An armed man was arrested near Kavanaugh's home Wednesday morning as the court prepares to announce decisions for about 30 cases. 

CHEVY CHASE, MD - JUNE 08: Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Maryland. An armed man was arrested near Kavanaugh's home Wednesday morning as the court prepares to announce decisions for about 30 cases.  ((Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images))

NANCY PELOSI'S HOUSE TARGETED BY PRO-CHOICE PROTESTERS DEMANDING SHE INVESTIGATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES

Ruth Sent Us previously received a ban on its TikTok account in May, but the company soon reinstated the group's privileges.

The group had initially published an interactive Google map showing the home addresses of the justices in the Washington, D.C. area. Google disabled the map soon afterward, however.

The group had used its Twitter account to hint at targeting Justice Barrett's children and church, among other things.

"If you’re in the DC metro area, join us. Our protests at Barrett’s home moved the needle to this coverage," the group wrote in a now-deleted post.

"Falls Church is a People of Praise stronghold. She sends her seven kids to a People of Praise school that she sat on the Board of Directors for. She attends church DAILY," the post continued.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

