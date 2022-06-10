'Ruth Sent Us' group hinted at targeting Supreme Court Justice Barrett's children, church

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro-choice group Ruth Sent Us hinted at targeting protests at Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett after the attempted attack on Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Ruth Sent Us posted a call for demonstrations at Barrett's home and church in response to speculation that she will concur with a previously leaked draft court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

A Department of Homeland Security report said the Supreme Court draft opinion has unleashed a wave of threats against officials and others and increased the likelihood of extremist violence.

"If you’re in the DC metro area, join us. Our protests at Barrett’s home moved the needle to this coverage," the group said on Twitter.

Ruth Sent Us specifically noted the Barrett family's daily schedule and the school her children attend.

They wrote, "Falls Church is a People of Praise stronghold. She sends her seven kids to a People of Praise school that she sat on the Board of Directors for. She attends church DAILY."

The tweet was posted on the morning of June 8 – after the early morning arrest of Nicholas John Roske but before the arrest was first reported.

Roske of Simi Valley, California, was carrying a gun, ammunition, a knife, pepper spray, a screwdriver, zip ties and other gear when he was arrested by Montgomery County Police Department officers Wednesday morning near Kavanaugh’s Maryland home, according to a criminal complaint.

Roske told detectives that "he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to an abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas," and believed Kavanaugh "would side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws," according to the affidavit.

A small group of pro-choice activists gathered at Barrett's home Thursday.

Waving banners and holding up signs, the group walked up and down the sidewalk chanting call-and-response slogans like, "Your neighbor says post-Roe, we say hell no!" and "Hey-hey, ho-ho, the handmaiden has got to go!"

