Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tulsi Gabbard
Published

Tulsi Gabbard drops defamation suit against Hillary Clinton

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Tulsi Gabbard on Hillary Clinton lawsuit: I will not allow anyone to try to intimidate me into silenceVideo

Tulsi Gabbard on Hillary Clinton lawsuit: I will not allow anyone to try to intimidate me into silence

2020 Democrat hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks out on 'Fox &amp; Friends' on her $50 million defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton for being called a 'Russian asset.'

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, dropped her defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton Wednesday, ending a brief legal battle over comments made by the former secretary of state suggesting the congresswoman had ties to Russia.

Gabbard filed the $50 million lawsuit after Clinton said in an October 2019 interview that one of the Democratic presidential contenders was "the favorite of the Russians" and a "Russian asset." Gabbard, who served in the Army National Guard, was a presidential candidate at the time.

Clinton didn't mention Gabbard by name, but her spokesman later said “if the nesting doll fits … ” a reference to popular Russian dolls.

Tulsi Gabbard on suing Hillary: She implied 'I'm a traitor to the country I love'Video

In a court filing, Gabbard's lawyers dismissed the legal action.

“While they remain certain of the action's legal merit, they are just as certain that this new COVID and post-COVID world require them to focus their time and attention on other priorities, including defeating Donald Trump in 2020, rather than righting the wrongs here,” the attorneys said, according to The Hill.

The lawsuit contended that Clinton had no “no basis for making her false assertions." Gabbard claimed the former 2016 presidential candidate had "a unique, personal connection to Tulsi that animates her hostility towards Tulsi and her presidential campaign.”

She also claimed that Clinton's hostility stemmed from her support for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the 2016 Democratic primary.

"Clinton was extremely angry—to put it mildly—that Tulsi endorsed Senator Sanders over her," the lawsuit said.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on whether the National Guard should be mobilized to combat coronavirus pandemicVideo

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabbard dropped her longshot White House bid in March and has endorsed Joe Biden.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.