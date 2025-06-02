Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma

Tulsa mayor proposes $100M reparations plan for descendants of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Proposed trust focuses on economic recovery, education and housing nearly 105 years after massacre

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Rep. Summer Lee reintroduces reparations legislation for Black Americans Video

Rep. Summer Lee reintroduces reparations legislation for Black Americans

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., reintroduced a resolution Thursday that, if passed, could give federal dollars to the descendants of enslaved people brought from Africa to the United States.

Tulsa's first Black mayor proposed creating a $100 million private trust as part of a reparations plan for the impact of the Tulsa Race Massacre which took place more than 100 years ago.

Mayor Monroe Nichols IV, elected mayor in November, says the trust would be used to provide scholarships and housing to the descendants of those impacted by the massacre. He clarified that the trust would not involve direct cash payments, however.

"For 104 years, the Tulsa Race Massacre has been a stain on our city's history," Nichols said Sunday. "The massacre was hidden from history books, only to be followed by the intentional acts of redlining, a highway built to choke off economic vitality and the perpetual underinvestment of local, state and federal governments."

"Now it's time to take the next big steps to restore," he added.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols IV speaks during the Legacy event for the Tulsa Race Massacre on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson)

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols IV speaks during the Legacy event for the Tulsa Race Massacre on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson)

The private charitable trust would be created with a goal to secure $105 million in assets, with most of the funding either secured or committed by June 1, 2026.

Nichols says the City Council would have to approve the transfer of any city assets to the trust.

The plan calls for the bulk of the funding, $60 million, to go toward improving buildings and revitalizing the city's north side.

In this undated photo provided by Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, Greenwood neighborhood also known as Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Okla., is burned down during a race riot in 1921. The once-prosperous section of Tulsa that became the site of one of the worst race riots in American history is attempting to remake itself again after decades of neglect. Black leaders want to bring 100 new companies to the former Black Wall Street in north Tulsa by 2021, the 100th anniversary of its fall. (Courtesy of Tulsa Historical Society & Museum via AP)

The Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is burned down during a race riot in 1921. (AP)

"The Greenwood District at its height was a center of commerce," Nichols told the Associated Press. "So what was lost was not just something from North Tulsa or the Black community. It actually robbed Tulsa of an economic future that would have rivaled anywhere else in the world."

Nichols' push comes just weeks after Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., announced plans to introduce the Reparations Now Resolution, which calls for the U.S. to spend trillions of dollars on reparations for Black Americans.

Summer Lee reparations

Rep. Summer Lee has unveiled a bill aimed at giving reparations payments to descendants of slavery (Getty Images)

Lee's resolution cites U.S. slavery, Jim Crow laws, and other racially discriminatory laws and policies to justify spending trillions of dollars supporting the descendants of Black Americans in the U.S.

"That’s why we recognize that the fight to restore Black folks has to be so much more substantive," she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

