Trump executive order forces New Jersey to cancel its first offshore wind farm

President Donald Trump’s executive order banning offshore wind projects has brought New Jersey’s first offshore wind project to a standstill. Federal permitting uncertainty and Shell pulling back on clean energy halted negotiations, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities said.

Christine Guhl-Sadovy, president of New Jersey BPU, said Monday it would "not be a responsible decision at this time" to award New Jersey’s fourth offshore wind solicitation, effectively pausing offshore wind projects in the state.

An executive order signed by Trump on his first day back in the Oval Office banned offshore wind leasing and called for a review of the federal government’s permitting practices for wind projects.

Yet, New Jersey remains committed to offshore wind development to "achieve energy independence," Guhl-Sadovy said in a statement.

NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SUGGESTS HE'S HOUSING A MIGRANT AT HIS HOME, TELLS FEDS 'GOOD LUCK' TRYING TO GET HER

Gov. Phil Murphy, who has led the state’s push for offshore wind development since he took office in 2018, Monday night continued to champion the offshore wind industry’s potential for New Jersey to "secure energy independence" and create "cost-effective energy solutions."

TRUMP TO SIGN EXECUTIVE ORDER TO KEEP BIOLOGICAL MEN OUT OF WOMEN'S SPORTS

But as the state ends negotiations on its latest wind power project, it’s unlikely offshore wind farms will be a part of Murphy’s legacy.

Energy giant Shell paused its deal with Atlantic Shores Thursday. BPU’s announcement Monday ended further bids on Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, canceling New Jersey’s first offshore wind project that was approved under President Joe Biden. Wind turbine projects are unlikely during the Trump administration.

"I support the BPU’s decision on the fourth offshore wind solicitation, and I hope the Trump Administration will partner with New Jersey to lower costs for consumers, promote energy security, and create good-paying construction and manufacturing jobs," Murphy said in a statement appealing to the Trump administration.

Murphy is term-limited this year. As the Democratic governor of the Garden State, Murphy made "clean energy" solutions and climate change policies pillars of his administration. He spearheaded offshore wind development under the Offshore Wind Economic Development Act designed to "combat the threat of global climate change," create alternative energy resources and boost the state’s economy.

Trump’s executive orders should come as no surprise. Trump has long said he doesn’t like wind turbines.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Five days before he took office this year, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Windmills are an economic and environmental disaster. I don’t want even one built during my Administration. The thousands of dead and broken ones should be ripped down ASAP. Most expensive energy, only work with massive government subsidies, which we will no longer pay!"