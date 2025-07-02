Trump touts promises kept at America250 kickoff event at Iowa State Fairgrounds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump touted "promise[s] kept" during his address at the America250 kick-off event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Thursday, after Republicans passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act earlier in the day.

"There could be no better birthday present for America than the phenomenal victory we achieved just hours ago when Congress passed the one big, beautiful bill to Make America Great Again," Trump told the crowd shortly after jumping on stage. "With this bill, every major promise I made to the people of Iowa in 2024 became a promise kept."

The bill is expected to be signed by the president during an official signing ceremony Friday afternoon on the Fourth of July holiday.

Trump's speech in America's heartland kicks off a series of events that will take place over the next year, focused on celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The celebrations are being spearheaded by the America250 commission, a bipartisan cohort of private citizens and lawmakers.

"This momentous gathering in the heartland signals the beginning of an extraordinary year ahead – one where America250 will unite our nation through events in every state and territory, culminating in the most monumental celebration our Country has ever known," America250 said of Trump's visit on Thursday.

The celebration comes after Trump held a military parade honoring the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary on June 14, which included tanks chugging down the streets of Washington, D.C., military flyovers and a grand fireworks display over the National Mall. The parade was held on Flag Day, which also marked Trump's 79th birthday.

Other patriotic events are already on America250's schedule as a year of celebration kicks off on July 3, including an ongoing Department of Transportation’s Great American Road Trip initiative, which encourages Americans to explore the nation’s highways and byways, as well as a 4th of July celebration at President George Washington's Mount Vernon, and historical battle reenactments.

During the president's address in Iowa Thursday night, he praised Iowans for their support, noting "we won so much here."

"We love Iowa, and we won all three times. So that's pretty good – and won by a lot," Trump said. "But I'm thrilled to be back in a state that I love, and I really do love it too. With thousands of proud, hard working patriots at the world famous Iowa State Fairgrounds. Thank you."

Attendees for Thursday's America250 kick-off event have been lining up outside the Iowa State Fairgrounds since this morning to get inside where Trump is speaking, despite hot summer temperatures in the mid-90s ahead of the event.

In attendance at the event are members of President Trump's cabinet, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Energy Secretary Doug Burgum, as well as numerous members of the GOP's Iowa congressional delegation.

Lee Greenwood, known for his song titled "God Bless the USA" that is frequently used by the president at his rallies, performed for the president as he walked out and there will also be fireworks following Trump's address.